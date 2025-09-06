Giorgio Armani: RIP king of Italian fashion

Fashion legend Giorgio Armani died at 91 in Milan. The Italian maestro’s maxim — elegance is not about standing out, but about being remembered — resonated profoundly on Thursday, as the world bid a glamorous adieu to the titan of quiet luxury. Giorgio Armani

From student to sartorial legend

Born in Piacenza in 1934, Armani briefly studied medicine before a stint as a window dresser, eventually working at Nino Cerruti’s fashion house. In 1975, he launched his own label with his partner Sergio Galeotti, reshaping fashion with unstructured suits and relaxed tailoring. He redefined power dressing for women and crafted a modern language of elegance. His 1994 visit to India deeply influenced his aesthetic; elements of Indian craftsmanship and dhoti-like forms found their way into his later collections, including a 2019 achkan-inspired capsule.

Armani’s empire

Beyond clothing, Armani built a sprawling lifestyle empire—Emporio Armani, Armani Privé, Armani Jeans, hotels, restaurants, perfume, interiors—valued at $9 billion with 2024 revenues of €2.3 billion. He remained the sole shareholder, preserving creative freedom from industry giants.

Who will carry his legacy?

Unmarried and childless, Armani’s succession now lies with nieces Silvana and Roberta, nephew Andrea Camerana, and longtime collaborator Pantaleo ‘Leo’ Dell’Orco, who led the menswear line and was known as Armani’s right hand.

A legacy unlike other

He served in the Italian army in the 1950s, crediting it for teaching him resilience and routine.

American actor Richard Gere wore Armani suits in American Gigolo (1980), making his fame skyrocket.

He refused to sell his brand to conglomerates like LVMH or Kering, instead choosing to stay the sole shareholder to keep his creative freedom.

In 2007, he became the first designer to stream a haute couture show live on the internet.

Designers condole the end of an era

Rahul Mishra, Designer

Armani was the architect of a fashion business model that became a case study for generations. He proved that creativity and structure can coexist at the highest level with a legacy that is both wisdom and roadmap. Having witnessed his vision while living in Milan, his influence shaped my own path.

Suneet Varma, Designer

He gave the world a new order of style: softened tailoring, effortless glamour, jeans as a symbol of democracy. Armani dressed presidents, film stars, and dreamers, yet his true genius was making sophistication accessible. We’ve lost a visionary who shaped how the world dresses.

Rina Dhaka, Designer

As a young designer, my first big dream was to wear head-to-toe Armani. He exemplified quiet class in clothing: no logos screaming what you are wearing. With time, newer brands came, but even at 91, Monsieur Armani could be seen walking tall at the end of the show. Indian fashion students must read of his legacy and craft.

Nachiket Barve, Designer

Giorgio Armani was a legend whose contribution to fashion will be eternal: bringing ease and fluidity to menswear, sophisticated androgyny to women’s fashion, and being one of the first designers to build and nurture an independent fashion empire. I continue to be inspired by his focus and timeless elegance.

Ritu Beri, Designer

The world has lost a true icon with the passing of Giorgio Armani. His vision redefined elegance and simplicity, leaving an indelible mark on global fashion. For me, Armani was the epitome of timeless style and creative genius, an inspiration whose legacy will live on forever.

Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman

This is such a big loss for all of us. His name has been synonymous with fashion. I was in awe of his personality. Meeting him was the biggest highlight of my life. We first met at Oberoi Hotel in 1994 and had a brief interaction in the elevator. I also worked with him for two years for the launch of Armani Casa, and met him personally as his guest at the opening.