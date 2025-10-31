These Halloween costumes are so dead, it's scary

And so there's only one thing worse than just putting on glowing devil horns for your Halloween night out — it's dressing up in any of these passe looks.

Harley Quinn

2016's Suicide Squad was a burning pop culture moment, much of the heat coming from Margot Robbie manically bringing the horrifyingly eccentric Harley Quinn to life for the big screen. The bedhead platinum blonde tails, the violent streaks of red and blue, ashy makeup, boldly smeared mascara, the cheerleader-gone-rogue wardrobe and female rage — the character deserved all the noise that came from the sartorial cultural rampage she sparked. But...it's 2025, and almost a decade on, both the reference and its zeal seem, well, pretty dead. So maybe put that pleated skirt and hair colour chalk back into your cupboard.