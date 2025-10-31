Edit Profile
    These Halloween costumes are so dead, it's scary

    Done to death, if we may say so

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 1:01 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    It's 2025.

    These Halloween costumes, with all due respect, must be laid to rest (Photos: X)
    These Halloween costumes, with all due respect, must be laid to rest (Photos: X)

    And so there's only one thing worse than just putting on glowing devil horns for your Halloween night out — it's dressing up in any of these passe looks.

    Harley Quinn

    2016's Suicide Squad was a burning pop culture moment, much of the heat coming from Margot Robbie manically bringing the horrifyingly eccentric Harley Quinn to life for the big screen. The bedhead platinum blonde tails, the violent streaks of red and blue, ashy makeup, boldly smeared mascara, the cheerleader-gone-rogue wardrobe and female rage — the character deserved all the noise that came from the sartorial cultural rampage she sparked. But...it's 2025, and almost a decade on, both the reference and its zeal seem, well, pretty dead. So maybe put that pleated skirt and hair colour chalk back into your cupboard.

    The Joker

    We'd say the Joker walked so Harley could run, but that wouldn't be true in any context. Versions of the Joker's creepy carved smile have been shoddily done infinite times over, so much so that the fall from homage to caricature feels jarring, especially to the OG fan club. Even a purple blazer and slime green hair dye can't save this look.

    Wednesday Addams

    A black dress and raven braids cannot be your Halloween 'costume'. Period. Especially after how poorly season 2 of the series has landed. If anything, just cosplay as Morticia, there's more effort to the character and character to the effort with that. No other notes on this.

    Barbie/Ken

    Another cultural zeitgeist. Another iconic Margot Robbie role. But if you truly think you're being different by putting on pink plaid and opting for a bright Halloween moment as opposed to a grungy one, you have to time travel back to the present. Greta Gerwig's Barbie will always be iconic. But its aesthetics' rise and fall back in 2023 was like the greatest sugar rush followed by a damning crash.

    And 'dressing up' as Ken — does NOT count.

    Anything Euphoria

    If the last released episode of a television series, no matter its popularity, dates back to early 2022, you have absolutely no business slicking up that high pony, glitzing your eyes and overlining your lips, supplemented with your latest Fashionova haul. At least wait till next year when Sam Levinson finally delivers season 3 to us.

    For the sake of your street cred, stop — and have a happy Halloween!

