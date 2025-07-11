Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hands down! Nail this trend, straight from celeb feeds

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:12 PM IST

From matcha hues to polka dots, each design describes a vibe one fingertip at a time.

Nail trends in 2025 are all about bold expression and clean elegance. From matcha hues to polka dots, each design describes a vibe one fingertip at a time.

Hailey Beiber and Sanya Malhotra
Hailey Beiber and Sanya Malhotra

Matcha goodness

Move over brat green, matcha is taking over. This earthy hue strikes the balance between bold and breezy. 

Actor Sanya Malhotra rocked these recently, adding the quirky twist of chessboard squares and explosion motifs for a graphic makeover.

Smooth and coconut creamy

Wellness influencer Matcha Kari’s coconut cream nails went viral—clocking 2M views and inspiring a salon rush.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

The clean, off-white tone gives your fingers that glazed, hydrated look. Supermodel Heidi Klum, too, flaunted the minimalist design, paired with blue denim for peak contrast.

Lemonade diaries

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber is among the most popular trendsetter when it comes to nail art. Her recent signature look — lemonade nails — has fans obsessing over its fresh, fun appeal. The shade showcases subtle and soft yellow shade that resembles a lemonade, perfect for summer.

Snake-skin nails

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s tropical photo dump gave major vacation envy, but it was her intricate snake-skin nails — painted on a neutral base with a glossy topcoat — that stole the show.

 

Kylie Jenner in snake skin nails
Kylie Jenner in snake skin nails

Sleek, sultry, and right on trend with fashion’s ongoing reptile moment.

Polka-dot elegance

Singer Sabrina Carpenter brought a dash of vintage flair with her nude-pink polka dot nails.

 

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

A glossy finish kept it modern, while the design nodded to retro elegance. Cheeky, classic, and surprisingly wearable—it’s got manicure-of-the-month written all over it.

(Story by Kaavya Sharma)

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Hands down! Nail this trend, straight from celeb feeds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On