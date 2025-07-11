Hands down! Nail this trend, straight from celeb feeds

Nail trends in 2025 are all about bold expression and clean elegance. From matcha hues to polka dots, each design describes a vibe one fingertip at a time. Hailey Beiber and Sanya Malhotra

Matcha goodness

Move over brat green, matcha is taking over. This earthy hue strikes the balance between bold and breezy.

Actor Sanya Malhotra rocked these recently, adding the quirky twist of chessboard squares and explosion motifs for a graphic makeover.

Smooth and coconut creamy

Wellness influencer Matcha Kari’s coconut cream nails went viral—clocking 2M views and inspiring a salon rush.

Heidi Klum

The clean, off-white tone gives your fingers that glazed, hydrated look. Supermodel Heidi Klum, too, flaunted the minimalist design, paired with blue denim for peak contrast.

Lemonade diaries

Hailey Bieber

Model Hailey Bieber is among the most popular trendsetter when it comes to nail art. Her recent signature look — lemonade nails — has fans obsessing over its fresh, fun appeal. The shade showcases subtle and soft yellow shade that resembles a lemonade, perfect for summer.

Snake-skin nails

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner’s tropical photo dump gave major vacation envy, but it was her intricate snake-skin nails — painted on a neutral base with a glossy topcoat — that stole the show.

Kylie Jenner in snake skin nails

Sleek, sultry, and right on trend with fashion’s ongoing reptile moment.

Polka-dot elegance

Singer Sabrina Carpenter brought a dash of vintage flair with her nude-pink polka dot nails.

Sabrina Carpenter

A glossy finish kept it modern, while the design nodded to retro elegance. Cheeky, classic, and surprisingly wearable—it’s got manicure-of-the-month written all over it.

(Story by Kaavya Sharma)