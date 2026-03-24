How the mother-of-pearl manis took over the Oscars 2026 red carpet; take a look

For nail aficionados, the clean girl aesthetic has evolved into something far more luxurious and multidimensional. Enter: Mother-of-Pearl nails. Spotted all over the Oscars 2026 red carpet on stars like Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson, this trend is an awakening for anyone still clinging to the solid bolds of last year. Mother-of-pearl manis at the 2026 Oscars

What makes this trend a standout is its ‘lit-from-within’ finish and the fact that it goes with everything you want to wear. Plus, unlike chunky glitter or the cat-eye effect, Mother-of-Pearl delivers a subtle, milky sheen that shifts colour as it catches the light.

How to do it? We spoke to Preety, one of Delhi’s most sought-after nail technicians, for her take on the trend and how to recreate it at home. She explains,

“Start with a milky white base, then apply a clear top coat and cure it before rubbing in the pearl chrome powder to achieve that signature luminous finish.

You can elevate the look with charms, pearls, stones, or even 3D designs like mermaid-inspired textures. It works especially well on short nails if you don’t want extensions and feels perfect for summer, when the glow really stands out.

If you’re trying this at home, you can recreate a milky white by mixing white polish with a base coat for a softer effect. While pearl chrome gives that mirror-like sheen, regular shimmer or glitter offers a more reflective shine.”