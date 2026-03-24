How the mother-of-pearl manis took over the Oscars 2026 red carpet; take a look
The clean girl aesthetic gets a luminous upgrade with mother-of-pearl nails—soft, iridescent, and straight off the Oscars 2026 red carpet
For nail aficionados, the clean girl aesthetic has evolved into something far more luxurious and multidimensional. Enter: Mother-of-Pearl nails. Spotted all over the Oscars 2026 red carpet on stars like Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson, this trend is an awakening for anyone still clinging to the solid bolds of last year.
What makes this trend a standout is its ‘lit-from-within’ finish and the fact that it goes with everything you want to wear. Plus, unlike chunky glitter or the cat-eye effect, Mother-of-Pearl delivers a subtle, milky sheen that shifts colour as it catches the light.
How to do it?
We spoke to Preety, one of Delhi’s most sought-after nail technicians, for her take on the trend and how to recreate it at home. She explains,
“Start with a milky white base, then apply a clear top coat and cure it before rubbing in the pearl chrome powder to achieve that signature luminous finish.
You can elevate the look with charms, pearls, stones, or even 3D designs like mermaid-inspired textures. It works especially well on short nails if you don’t want extensions and feels perfect for summer, when the glow really stands out.
If you’re trying this at home, you can recreate a milky white by mixing white polish with a base coat for a softer effect. While pearl chrome gives that mirror-like sheen, regular shimmer or glitter offers a more reflective shine.”
The best part about these nails is that they complement the rich textures of a Banarasi silk saree just as easily as they elevate a crisp white chikankari kurta. The warm, iridescent undertones are also incredibly flattering on diverse skin tones, adding a healthy, hydrated look to your hands. Take a look at how celebrities were pulling this off on the red carpet!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More