How to style your haathphool from 9-5 and 5-9

During her visit to Mumbai last week, Barbadian singer Rihanna opted for monochrome Mugler and Alaïa looks, styling both with diamond haathphools by Manish Malhotra. Rihanna wears a diamond haathphool.

A modern turn Literally translating to 'flower of the hand, traditional haathphool designs covered the entire hand. Today, however, these accessories show restraint with single-ring formats, finer chains, asymmetrical patterns, and mixed materials such as sterling silver and modular components.

Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali, says that this shift is about prioritising accessories rather than their emotional weight: "A haathphool now is less about occasion and more about the wearer. It can signal nostalgia, individuality, or personal link."

Function is central. Detachable elements, adjustable chains and convertible formats are making haathphools wearable with contemporary silhouettes such as slip dresses structured tailoring and pared-back daywear.

Disha Shah, jewellery designer and founder of DiAi Designs, explains, “Stylists are placing traditional pieces in unexpected contexts, which then pushes designers to rethink form and scale. Consumers respond to that, so it becomes a cycle rather than a single-point movement.”

Handy Styling Tips Celebrity stylist Yashaswi J Mehlawat shares handy tips. Haathphool can be styled both for daytime pared-back fits and elegant, evening affairs.