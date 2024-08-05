HT City Showstoppers: Top picks of the week

Island escape in a bottle The Victoria Secret Bombshell Isle mist is a refreshing burst of tropical paradise. The light, airy formula with notes of ocean air, peony, and coconut instantly transports you to a sunny beach. It’s a subtle yet captivating scent perfect for everyday wear. For a longer-lasting fragrance, pair it with the matching lotion. HT City Showstoppers' pick of the week

Available at: victoriasecret.in Price: Rs. 2999

A cheeky good time

This liquid blush is like a little party for your cheeks! The tube is sleek, the applicator is precise, and the color is pop-goes-the-weasel good. It’s got that perfect dewy-matte thing going on, and it lasts all day without feeling like you’re wearing a mask. Plus, it’s buildable, so you can go from subtle flush to full-on fierce.

Available at marscosmetics.in Price: Rs. 249

Olympian going viral for looking gorgeous

The ongoing Paris Olympics is creating buzz beyond its games and players, with the recent example of Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon, who has set pulses racing post his victory at 100- meter backstroke, where he won a gold medal. He has left the internet in a tizzy with people gushing over his drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Supermodel Adut Akech is expecting

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, started her journey as a refugee and went on to walk the fashion runway as a young woman. She was the second black model in history to land a spot in a Chanel couture show. Adut is expecting her first child and says she is really “excited” about her pregnancy and extremely blessed to start a new journey with her partner, Samuel Elkhier. She shared photos of her baby bump on her social media from a photoshoot. Her fans and friends took their hearty wishes in the comment section by congratulating her including supermodel, Naomi Campbell.