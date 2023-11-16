‘I’m tired of blue-pink lehengas. There should be a revival of red’

When it comes to Karwa Chauth, no other hue can steal the thunder of red,” says actor-model Alankrita Sahai, who plays our muse to create Karwa Chauth looks that bring alive vintage aesthetics. “While I see my married friends wear everything from pink to sea green on the festival in the name of fashion, I think they should reclaim red. It’s the most gorgeous colour to wear on the occasion and the best way to celebrate the sanctity of the festival,” says Sahai, a self-proclaimed traditionalist.

Alankrita Sahai