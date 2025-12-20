In 2025, jewellery became the main character

Jewellery trends in 2025 reflected a clear shift in how accessories were worn and valued. Rather than complete matching sets, the focus moved to individual statement pieces that could anchor an entire look. Across categories, the emphasis was on versatility, craftsmanship and personal expression, signalling a move away from excess and toward pieces that felt intentional, wearable and rooted in tradition and style. In 2025, jewellery led the fashion narrative Ear cuffs

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Ear cuffs emerged as a standout jewellery trend during the 2025 festive season, offering a modern update to traditional occasion wear. The shift was driven by celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, who paired statement ear cuffs with lehengas and saris, moving away from conventional earring sets. Rooted in both ancient ear jewellery traditions and modern fine jewellery design, ear cuffs gained popularity for their versatility—bold enough to stand alone, yet easy to layer. Oversized earrings

Deepika Padukone.

Oversized earrings held their ground as a key jewellery trend in 2025, driven by a return to maximalist dressing across festive and formal wear. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone leaned into shoulder-grazing drops and statement pieces that anchored entire looks on their own. The trend traces back to runway styling that prioritised strong focal jewellery over layered sets, allowing a single piece to command attention. Nail rings

Karishma Tanna

Nail rings emerged as a niche jewellery trend in 2025, sitting at the intersection of jewellery and nail styling. They entered festive and occasion wear as consumers looked for statement pieces beyond earrings and necklaces. The trend draws from traditional armour-style rings and Middle Eastern hand jewellery, reworked into delicate gold, kundan and gemstone designs that sit on the fingertip. Statement brooches

Sonam Kapoor

Statement brooches re-entered mainstream fashion in 2025 as jewellery styling moved beyond predictable placements. Worn prominently by celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, brooches were no longer confined to saris or heirloom pieces but styled on lapels, blouses, jackets and even handbags. The trend draws from vintage European jewellery traditions and royal Indian adornment, revived by contemporary styling. Their appeal lies in versatility, able to instantly elevate minimalist outfits, while also offering a gender-fluid accessory. Heirloom jewellery

Isha Ambani