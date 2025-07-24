India Couture Week'25: Rahul Mishra's showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how she congratulated new parents Sid-Kiara

Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a dream floating down the runway as she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra — marking the first of several showcases over the next few days, courtesy of the 18th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, currently underway in Delhi. This is how Couture Week showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani(Photos: X, Instagram)

The designer showcased his collection, 'Becoming Love' with Tamannaah making headlines for modelling not one, but two ensembles, as she flitted in fusion between western silhouettes and Indian cuts. The collection seemingly drew heavy inspiration from the textures of the moon and the gleam of the galaxy to reinterpret couture.

Following the show, when asked by ANI if she had a chance to congratulate new parents on the block, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Tamannaah lit up and instantly gushed about them. "I did message...I did message and they both are just the cutest couple ever. (We all) always root for them and both Kiara and Sid are just, two amazing people", she said.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a ceremony that became THE moment for months to come on February, 2023.

Speculations commenced around December 2024 that the two may be expecting their first child, courtesy of a polka-dotted dress she wore for Christmas — urban Bollywood lore.

While the two held off conjecture for quite some time, by February, they made a sweet announcement, sharing a photo of them holding a woolen baby bootie with the caption, "The greatest gift of our lives👼 Coming soon ❤️🧿🙏🏻".

Kiara maintained a fairly low-profile pregnancy, being spotted on her babymoon in London followed by a momentous Met Gala debut in Gaurav Gupta, where she flaunted her bump in heavy couture.

Shortly after Father's Day this year when she penned a heartfelt piece for her own father, Sidharth's father and at-the-time father-to-be Sidharth, Kiara gave birth to their baby girl on July 16.

Coming back to Couture Week, fashion design heavyweights like Suneet Varma, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Shantnu Nikhil, Jayanti Reddy, Rimzim Dadu and JJ Valaya will be showcasing their latest collections over the course of the next week.