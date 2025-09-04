Indian fashion fraternity mourns the death of Italian designer Giorgio Armani

The Italian designer died at 91 due to age-related illness.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, popularly known as King Giorgio has died at 91. His demise has left a void in fashion and he was single-handedly responsible for rewriting the rules of fashion. The designer was the archetype of Italian style and built a multibillion-dollar fashion empire. His fashion house released a statement soon after his death. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing and future projects," the statement said.

The iconic designer died at his house surrounded by his loved ones. He gave a miss to the June 2025 Milan Fashion Week for the first time, and was planning a major event to celebrate his brand's 50 years during Milan Fashion Week this month.

Indian fashion designers and personalities poured in their condolences for the icon.

Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman

This is such a big loss for all of us. His name has been synonymous with fashion. I had the fortune of working with him for two years for the launch of Armani Casa. I was his guest at the opening of Armani Casa in Milan, where I met him personally. I was in awe of his personality. Meeting him was the biggest highlight of my life. My first meeting with him was in the year 1994 at Oberoi Hotel and had a brief interaction in the hotel's elevator.

Rahul Mishra, Designer

Giorgio Armani’s passing marks the end of an era. He wasn’t only a master of elegance and restraint—he was the architect of how a designer could build a global brand. Armani created a business model that became a case study for generations: from Armani cafe, Armani Casa to multiple divisions under his name, he showed that creativity and structure can coexist at the highest level. For independent designers like myself, and even for conglomerates, his legacy is both wisdom and roadmap. Personally, for my study having lived in Milan and witnessed his vision up close, I can say his influence shaped my own path. His ideas, his craftsmanship, and his relentless vision will remain safe in history—and he will be deeply missed by us all…

Ritu Beri, Designer

The world has lost a true icon with the passing of Giorgio Armani. His vision redefined elegance and simplicity, leaving an indelible mark on global fashion. For me, Armani was the epitome of timeless style and creative genius, an inspiration whose legacy will live on forever.

Suneet Varma, Designer

Giorgio Armani, the maestro of timeless elegance, redefined modern fashion with his quiet confidence and pure lines. He gave the world a new order of style—where tailoring was softened, glamour became effortless, and jeans stood as a symbol of democracy in dress. Armani dressed presidents, film stars, and dreamers alike, yet his true genius was in making sophistication accessible. With his passing, we lose not just a designer, but a visionary who shaped how the world dresses forever.

Nachiket Barve, Designer

Giorgio Armani is an absolute legend whose contribution to fashion is eternal. Bringing ease and fluidity to menswear, sophisticated androgyny to women’s fashion and being one of the first designers to build and nurture an independent fashion empire, his legacy is large and inspiring to generations of designers. I continue to be inspired by his focus and timeless elegance as he built his signature over decades.

Rina Dhaka, Designer

As a young designer my only first big dream was to wear Armani head-to -toe. He exemplified quiet class in clothing, no logos sreaming what you are wearing. With time ofcourse newer brands came, but Monsieur Armani at 91 could still be seen at the end of the show walking tall though frail with age. Students in India in fashion in 2025 must read of his legacy his craft to understand my perspective.