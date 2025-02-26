‘It was so awkward’: Influencer accuses brand Papa Don't Preach of prioritising ‘white’ customers over brown brides

Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika has become a go-to brand for fashion-forward brides looking for bold, statement-making lehengas. Known for its maximalist, fairy-core aesthetic, the brand has carved out a niche in the bridal fashion world, often carrying a price tag comparable to heritage designers. However, a recent controversy has cast a shadow over its reputation. Pakistani influencer Sunia took to social media to call out the brand for what she described as subpar service and alleged preferential treatment at its NYC pop-up event. (left to right) Influencer Sunia and PDP founder Shubhika Sharma

In a reel posted on Instagram, Sunia recounted her experience while wedding shopping with her friend, who is getting married in 2026. The duo attended the event expecting a personal interaction with the designer, as it was promoted as a ‘meet the designer’ pop-up but their enthusiasm was dampened by what Sunia described as a cold reception from the brand’s founder, Shubhika Sharma. “The designer was so curt with us, it was so awkward,” Sunia said in the video. She also noted that while another assistant was helpful, it undermined the expectation of directly engaging with Shubhika. Sunia also alleged that the designer appeared to be more engaged with white and tourist shoppers than with brown attendees.

Despite her genuine appreciation for the brand’s creativity, Sunia ultimately decided against purchasing an outfit due to the experience. Her post quickly gained traction, resonating with others who shared similar encounters. Comments on Instagram and Reddit echoed her sentiments, with users recounting their own disappointing experiences at PDP events. One user commented, “Had the exact same experience yesterday 🤷‍♀️ Was so excited going in to meet the designer/learn more about the intricate textile work and handcraft methods, felt like I was a burden walking around the room and turned me off from wanting to try things on. Was so sad to see esp when the girlies are trying to show out for the brand internationally but don’t receive that appreciation back.” Monica Ravichandran another popular brown creator also wrote, “I had THE WORSTTTT experience with @papadontpreachbyshubhika last year 😭 I’m so sorry you experienced this treatment. They clearly don’t care about their customers and it doesn’t surprise me about their founder being so rude.” A third commenter shared, “I am so glad someone with a big platform is speaking about this. I didn’t have a good experience as well. Everything felt very transactional, nobody wants to work with you. I was so excited to wear her outfit for my Haldi, but decided against it last minute because of my experience. I am not gonna spend 1000’s of dollars where I don’t feel good or welcome.”

Netizens rallied in support

Amid the growing discourse, Shubhika herself responded to the post, offering an apology and an explanation. “Omg! Hi Sunia! I’m so so sorry you had a poor experience with me! I’ve been really under the weather in snowy NYC, and I don’t expect to be feeling so. You must’ve seen how many people showed up at one time despite us giving out individual meeting slots. I felt extremely poorly towards the end of it, you must’ve seen me leave before the team by the end of it. I spoke with you and you said your wedding was in 2026 fall, which gives you ample time to make up your mind and hence I didn’t want to seem pushy since I saw you trying on a bunch of outfits with your friends, taking pictures and just enjoying the outfits so much :) and I made sure my team was with you at all times to help you out. I do wish you had told either of them you wanted my inputs/ consultation I would’ve been more than happy to be there. I travel across the world only to come see all my brides, it is never my intention to upset any of them. I truly hope you can see it the way it is, and no other way,” she said.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about customer experience and inclusivity in the luxury fashion space. With PDP’s growing global presence, expectations for high-end service remain crucial to its reputation. What do you think about this?