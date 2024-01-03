It's a masterful blend of identity and aesthetics: Gauri Khan on Manish Malhotra's Dubai store

Designer Manish Malhotra and interior designer Gauri Khan collaborated for the recently inaugurated flagship store at The Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall. A mannequin in Manish Malhotra creation at his first global flagship store in Dubai

“Designing Manish's Dubai store was not just about creating spaces; it's about crafting memories and breathing life into the very essence of our shared passion for design and fashion.”, said Gauri Khan.

Manish Malhotra shared, “Gauri and I previously collaborated on the design of my home, a space that encapsulates calmness and warmth. I wanted to extend this serenity in my store so I can make every visitor feel like I’m welcoming them to my home.”

The 5000 square feet ivory wonder emerges as a palace of tranquillity, unfolding "The India Story. The store resonates with the rich culture of our country while also representing its ever-evolving modernity. Gauri Khan shared, "In the store, every element whispers the story of Manish, his design aesthetics…seamlessly weaving his logo into the very fabric of the space. It's a masterful blend of identity and aesthetics, where the logo becomes an integral part of the design narrative, transforming the store into a living embodiment of the brand's essence."

The store reflects their commitment to showcasing the intricacy and artistry of India. It is adorned with bespoke crests, regal chandeliers and walls that feature infinite fluting. Each detail carries the unmistakable imprint of Manish Malhotra's craftsmanship, featuring handmade curtains that pay homage to the skilled artisans of Mijwan Welfare Society, a foundation supported by the brand fo the revival and promoting the traditional craft of Chikankari for the last ten years) and Kashmiri handwork (An initiative by Manish Malhotra to help sustain Indian crafts and craftsmen, for over a decade). His affection for mirrors, evident throughout the store, is a captivating signature.

The collaborative brilliance of Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra is undeniably evident in the creation of the palatial masterpiece. The flagship store is an infusion of traditions with modernity, a space that transcends conventional boundaries, where every element invites patrons to immerse themselves in the enchanting beauty of Indian artistry.