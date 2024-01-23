It's something I will never forget: Kartik Kumra on Paris Fashion Week debut

A label that was created during the Covid 19 pandemic in 2021, Kartik Research, formerly known as Karu Research from New Delhi, made its Paris Fashion Week debut this year. Designer Kartik Kumra talks about his Paris Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2024 debut.

Kartik's collection titled Delhi-Jodhpur took inspiration from the two Indias-one which we are currently a part of and the other which belonged to the maharajas and that of the British Raj. Known for its commitment to sustainability and crafts preservation, there was no electricity required in the fabric production process. KR worked with communities in Himachal to develop woolens. There were vintage kantha quilts and denims that were upcycled. The knitting was done by a community of women in Almora.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kartik Kumra's primary reason to start the brand was to have more Indian representation on the global map." There was a clear underrepresentation of our culture in fashion outside of couture or weddings. So it's super important that we create those spaces now. I think Paris is the week you really want to show on as a young designer and it really puts a stamp of approval on the brand," he says.

The 23-year-old made a global brand even before he completed his studies. And sharing his excitement around the grand debut in Paris, he says, "It was a really interesting experience. There was a ridiculous amount of work to do for it, but I am glad I went through with it. It's something I will never forget," he adds.