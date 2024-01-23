close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Showstoppers / It's something I will never forget: Kartik Kumra on Paris Fashion Week debut

It's something I will never forget: Kartik Kumra on Paris Fashion Week debut

ByAkshay Kaushal
Jan 23, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Kartik Research, formely known as Karu Research made its debut at Paris Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2024.

A label that was created during the Covid 19 pandemic in 2021, Kartik Research, formerly known as Karu Research from New Delhi, made its Paris Fashion Week debut this year.

Designer Kartik Kumra talks about his Paris Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2024 debut.
Designer Kartik Kumra talks about his Paris Fashion Week Men's Autumn/Winter 2024 debut.

Kartik's collection titled Delhi-Jodhpur took inspiration from the two Indias-one which we are currently a part of and the other which belonged to the maharajas and that of the British Raj. Known for its commitment to sustainability and crafts preservation, there was no electricity required in the fabric production process. KR worked with communities in Himachal to develop woolens. There were vintage kantha quilts and denims that were upcycled. The knitting was done by a community of women in Almora.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kartik Kumra's primary reason to start the brand was to have more Indian representation on the global map." There was a clear underrepresentation of our culture in fashion outside of couture or weddings. So it's super important that we create those spaces now. I think Paris is the week you really want to show on as a young designer and it really puts a stamp of approval on the brand," he says.

The 23-year-old made a global brand even before he completed his studies. And sharing his excitement around the grand debut in Paris, he says, "It was a really interesting experience. There was a ridiculous amount of work to do for it, but I am glad I went through with it. It's something I will never forget," he adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On