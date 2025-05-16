Jacqueline Fernandez slays at 2025 Cannes in a red velvet corset gown; fans call her ‘Laal Pari Jacqueeen’

Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been the talk of the town since the first track of Housefull 5, titled Laal Pari, released. Her sexy belly-dance and sizzling moves set the dance floor on fire! Well, soaring high on the love received by the song and her performance, Jacqueline reached the French Riviera this week to attend the Red Sea Film Festival, held in collaboration with the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Her first few looks were graceful and won hearts. But last night, when Jacqueline walked the red carpet looking like a true ‘Laal Pari’, the entire internet let out a sigh of awe. Jacqueline Fernandez at Cannes

Hosted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, the Red Sea Film Festival celebrated careers of seven women, in front of and behind the camera, making waves in cinema. Jacqueline Fernandez was joined by Saudi actor Elham Ali, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Egyptian actor Amina Khalil, Zambian-Welsh director-screenwriter-actor Rungano Nyoni, Saudi artist and filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Thai actor Engfa Waraha. For the special evening, Jacqueline opted for a red velvet corset gown by Nicole + Felicia, designer sister duo Nicole and Felicia Chang. She completed the look with voluminous puff sleeves featuring roses, a delicate diamond necklace and matching earrings with her hair in a sophisticated bun.

Jacqueline looked absolutely ravishing as she flaunted her dazzling smile for the camera. Well, netizens are here for it! Gushing over the gorgeous actor, a social media user called her, “Jacqueeen❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another called Jacqueline: “Laal pari ♥️♥️♥️.” A netizen pointed out, “One of the best look of the cannes 2025😍 she slayedd 🔥🔥,” whereas another wrote, “She definitely knows how to slay in redcarpet 👏❤️.” A fan even stated: “Jacqueline is always best she never disappoint 😍.”

On the film front, Jacqueline’s Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday and Soundarya Sharma, is all set to arrive in theatres on June 6.