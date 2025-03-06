Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor! Corsets, bling and lots of drama — looks that prove she's the OG Gen Z siren

From her demure debut in Dhadak (2018) to her very recent and manifold times fiery performance in Devara: Part 1 (2024), Janhvi Kapoor's reel evolution has been massive. But what has also not missed anybody's radar, is her bold, brazen and refreshingly authentic style upgrades. In a world obsessed with minimalism and what it has the potential to socially cue, Janhvi is unabashedly maximalist, with corsets, bling, shimmer and shine being a massive part of her personal aesthetic. So as she turns 28 today, here's flipping through her recent file of looks which prove she is the OG Gen Z bombshell. Corsets, bling and lots of drama: Birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor's most bombshell-esque looks in recent times(Photos: Instagram/janhvikapoor)

A defined corset, encrusted embroidery in silver, AND a statement choker? Trust Janhvi to go all out also adding a mermaid hem and fall to the mix. This Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble with its laced up bare-back and thorough dazzle is not for the faint of heart. But Janhvi fits the bill like a glove.

Speaking of great fit, scalloped patterns mimicking mermaid scales covered the mini length of this rose gold Oscar de la Renta bodycon which Janhvi wore for one of her promotional shoots. Heart-shaped drop earrings, bedazzled strappy heels and her signature doe eyes, emphasised with a heavy hand of mascara completed the look.

This time pairing her shimmer-paneled corset with the all-business grey, Janhvi kept things professional but sultry in this pale grey, skin tight skirt suit. The voluminous blow dry and matte pout kept things appropriately sultry.

We think it's clear at this point that Janhvi's love for shimmer and shine does not just restrict itself to western silhouettes. Here she goes completely holographic in a Manish Malhotra saree and matching blouse with a fun cutout detail on the back. Of course she went in with an elaborate diamond set (and rocked it!) lest the bling may fall short.

And finally, beige may be a minimalist colour, but Janhvi added her own spin to the shade by adding tons of corded textures and a touch of reflection. The diamonds on her collar, a sexy slick back and deep-rimmed eyes made for the final details.

We wish Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!