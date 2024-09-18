Jennifer Lopez, Florence Pugh walk TIFF red in bow-core gowns; showing the trend is here to stay

At the beginning of 2024, there was a surge of bows, as influencers influenced social media users to add them to their hair, clothes, shoes, home decor, mugs, and everything in between. Slowly, but surely, labels also began putting out clothes with prominent bows and, what everyone assumed was going to be a trend that would meet its evitable end, found a place to stay. Recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival, both actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Florence Pugh opted for Tamara Ralph's bow-embellished dresses that were head-turning for different reasons. We break down their styles: Jennifer Lopez and Florence Pugh wore bows to the Toronto Film Festival

The modern revenge dress

Daring to lay it all bare, in her first public appearance after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, Lopez showed off major skin and side boob in her Tamara Ralph dress. She walked the red carpet for her new movie Unstoppable.

Akin to a disco ball, the 55-year-old flaunted her curves in the metallic silver gown that was open on both sides. It was precariously tied together with oversized black velvet bows. Lopez wore her hair pin-straight, while her makeup gave fierceness with a smoky brown-grey glam. Keeping with the silver theme, she accessorised her look with Dolce and Gabbana platform heels, carried a metallic clutch and wore Hassanzadeh jewellery.

A princess in the making

Doing the rounds for her new movie, We Live In Time, actor Florence Pugh was a vision in pink on the red carpet at TIFF. Seen posing next to co-star Andrew Garfield, her pink ball gown was a stark contrast from his casual grey Gucci suit.

Pugh’s full-skirt ball gown had a a crinkled effect that was an interesting choice to make for a press tour. It gave off a freshly just-got-out-of-bed look that may not be appropriate for a red carpet-appearance. The bustier had a crisscross design at the waist and the neckline gave the illusion of a deep sweetheart. In contrast to the pastel pink, the actor’s dress had a black leather bow with a black rose pinned in the middle that was more fit for a rocker chick.

Pugh opted for diamond drop earrings for a more classic style, and couldn’t help but go edgy with the addition of her septum ring. The 28-year-old looked towards OId-Hollywood for inspiration for her glam as she wore her bob hair in a sleek style with a few calculated curls at the end. A subtle cat eyeliner and pink glass completed her look.