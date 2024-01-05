Jeremy Allen White leaves internet in a tizzy with new underwear campaign

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has left the netizens in a tizzy with his new hot and bold photoshoot for a leading underwear brand. Jeremy Allen White features in a new underwear campaign

The campaign shoot has been done amid the picturesque New York City and Jeremy can be seen sporting the iconic and classic designs of the underwear brand.

It has been shot by photographer Mert Alas. In one of the shots, he can be seen posing on a sun soaked roof top on a sofa and unzipping his denims to flaunt the underwear.

An elated internet user wrote, “How am I supposed to just continue my day?"

Another user added, “Since I saw him playing Philip in Shameless series I knew he has the model look.”

