Karan Johar to Shahid Kapoor: A festive style guide for men

A festive style guide from Bollywood’s best(Photos: Yogen Shah and Instagram / shahidkapoor , arjun kapoor)

Regal charm

Karan Johar(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Never one to shy away from experimentation, Karan Johar opts for a royal blue-and-green embroidered kurta from Heena Kochhar. A fresh take on the usual festive colours, he pairs it with matching pants and a printed stole. To style, choose a vibrant printed kurta, preferably with detailing, and pair it with a stole or dupatta of the same colour for a look that is suitable for pujas, pandal hopping and all the gatherings in between.

Mughal magnificence

Shahid Kapoor wears a crisp Anamika Khanna kurta with gold embroidery details and a centre slit. Matching pants add to the luxurious, sophisticated look. Steal the style with a light coloured kurta with gold embroidery. Make sure the bottoms match the kurta or the details, and add a stole for a regal touch.

Royal fusion

You can never go wrong with royal blue, and Arjun Kapoor’s jacket-style kurta from Anamika Khanna is proof. Swapping the regular churidar or trousers for draped dhoti-style pants for a fresh, fusion look. For a similar look, start with a structured kurta in dark shades like navy blue or maroon and pair it with dhoti pants. Add a pair of boots and a statement brooch for extra flair.

Paisley play

Rohit Saraf keeps it simple yet elegant in a white kurta from Taroob. Featuring threaded paisley patterns and a pop of maroon on the neckline, it is perfect for both daytime pujas and evening festivities. To style, choose a similar cut but darker shades like red, green or blue, with threadwork details in lighter shades for contrast.

Handpainted dream

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s white kurta from Ekta Sawhney features large, hand-painted leaves and a flower. With a relaxed silhouette, this style is ideal for all the festive excitement that comes your way. To emulate this look, go for a kurta in ivory or cream with hand-painted motifs. Accessorise with a vintage watch, earrings or a dainty neckpiece for added sparkle.

Contemporary flair

While the instinct might be to style Gurfateh Pirzada’s cream kurta from Abu Sandeep with traditional gold-and-red details or earthy tones. But the actor pairs it with dusty pink straight pants for a softer touch. If you want something understated, pair an embroidered kurta with pastel pants like pink, green or blue to balance the details.

Playful and vibrant

Set the right mood like Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, in a bright kurta. He pairs this embroidered piece from Manish Malhotra with beige trousers for a mix of festive and contemporary. Adding sneakers gives this look a street-style edge. Pair bold colours like purple, pink or orange with contrasting bottoms for a playful look.