Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter and Lindsay Lohan are making headbands from the '90s hot again

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 12:02 pm IST

Nostalgic '90s headbands are making a comeback, favored by stars like Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter and Lindsay Lohan.

Fashion loves nostalgia, and this time, ’90s headbands are back in glam. From actor-singer Lindsay Lohan’s yellow tweed moment to actor Khushi Kapoor’s vibrant silk band, this boho-inspired accessory is not only versatile but is yet again an it-girl fave.

The headbands from the '90s are hot again!(Photos: Instagram)
“I don’t think the headband ever really went out of style,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. Case in point: actor Sydney Sweeney recently made an appearance wearing a strapless yellow dress with a matching pastel headband, while popstar Sabrina Carpenter leaned into full retro glam, pairing a band with voluminous curls for a music video.

Looking for ways to style your own headbands? Isha shares, “Whether you’re dealing with a bad hair day or simply short on time, this fuss-free staple saves the day. It works well with athleisure and even complements androgynous looks.”

Stylist Vikram Seth notes that with the right material, a hairband can transform your look in seconds, like satin for elegant evenings or padded velvet for a vintage vibe. “Pair a knotted band with messy waves for a relaxed look, or go for a thin one to keep it minimal,” he says.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)

