Kylie Jenner's sultry swimsuit looks are worth pinning

ByAkshay Kaushal
Aug 21, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Promoting her clothing line Khy, Kylie Jenner dropped a series of stylish swimwear looks that left the netizens in a tizzy.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's Instagram page is lit with her current drop that is setting the temperatures soaring. The reality TV star shared a carousel of snaps in her latest swimsuit collection from Khy. Calling it the sexiest drop yet, Kylie can be seen modelling in a metallic one-piece swimsuit with cutout details and criss-cross neckline design. Her hair was styled in soft waves and tinted, rosy cheeks rounded off her look.

From bandeaus to cutout swimsuits, Kylie raised the hotness quotient in different bikini styles on her Instagram.
From bandeaus to cutout swimsuits, Kylie raised the hotness quotient in different bikini styles on her Instagram.

In another look, she can be seen sporting a ruched bandeau top in neon paired with body-hugging micro skirt with a matching thong

She is also seen rocking a tangerine-hued bikini with thong bottoms as she poses from a terrace. Kylie ups the hotness quotient with a dainty waist chain.

This isn't the first time Kylie has come up with her swimswear line. She had earlier released Kylie Swim in 2021, which wasn't much liked by her patrons. With this new range, she hopes to get more takers for her swimwear products.

Her fans seem to equally excited about the launch with one Instagram user commenting, "This shade is stunning. Another user wrote, "Kylie is so gorgeous here as on every photos."

 

 

 

 

