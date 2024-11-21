Are loafer heels the new it girl shoe for winters? Let the supermodel community convince you

The marriage of the classic and androgynous loafer with some padded height, was the brainchild of Nils Gregoriusson Tveranger, a Norwegian shoemaker. What began as an experiment for a footwear exhibition, has now traversed an extensive and exclusive history, becoming a no-brainer pick which almost always elevates a look to the essence of old money. But have you ever wondered why that's the case? It's probably got something to do with the fact that the first pairs of loafers, dating back to 19th century London, were designed as a country house shoe for the landed gentry and the royal family. This is your sign to invest in a pair of loafer heels: All the it girls are doing it!(Photos: X)

Coming back to contemporary times, the loafer, heeled or not, isn't everybody's aesthetic. You either own multiple pairs or aren't even looking for one. If you happen to fall in the latter category, let this fleet of supermodel looks convince you to strut out in a brand new pair.

If you love some streamlined layering while also drawing attention to your legs, there's no better alternative than to round off the look with a chic pair of loafer heels. Barbara Palvin for one, complimented her burgundy jacket and all-black hot pants look, with Magda Butrym's silver rose loafers.

Barbara Palvin

If the temperatures don't really bother you and you're an LBD girlie through the year, take inspiration from Gigi Hadid's chic ensemble for her Malibu outing. The Miu Miu midi and quilted bag ends with a twist where she pairs a pair of heeled penny loafers with some preppy white socks.

Gigi Hadid

If an overload of blazers and coats are going to be your vibe for the winter, Naomi Campbell's sheen-ful satin power suit in a demure grey, signed off with her pair of uber-high croc-embossed loafers is the only cue you need — the centre of your winter look book vision board if you must.

Naomi Campbell

Looking for something that spells out fuss-free comfort yet makes heads turn? Dressed down power dressing — note the slightly oversized trousers Kendall Jenner pairs with her platform loafers — will serve you well.

Kendall Jenner

Not into dressing down? Bella Hadid's micro mini business look — all Gucci by the way — stands literally elevated with her towering horsebit platform monogramed loafers. The Ancora bucket bag in cherry red has our hearts and it should have yours too.

Bella Hadid

Finally, want to turn the streets into an understated ramp while you make your daily coffee run? Nothing will do the trick like an oversized, layered sweatshirt with some platform loafers and tidy white socks. Hailey Bieber is your model for this aesthetic for our article, but actually she's the real MVP of the loafer community, FYI.

Hailey Bieber

So are you going to be a loafer girlie this winter?