With Lohri just around the corner, it’s time to elevate your festive style, and one accessory that has truly is hit this season is the parandi. This traditional hair ornament which dates back centuries, has evolved from a symbol of cultural heritage into a must-have accessory for modern celebrations especially in 2025. Make a statement with these stunning parandi looks for Lohri

Originally a Punjabi tradition, the parandi was used to adorn braides. Over time, it has morphed into a fashion statement, now seen with gold accents, pearls, and floral designs, creating the perfect balance of tradition and contemporary flair. From Bollywood to street style, here’s a roundup of celebrity-inspired parandi looks that will have you ready to slay this festive season.

Sonakshi Sinha brings traditional charm to life with her braid adorned with golden gota patti. The accessory seamlessly follows the braid’s design, extending to the very tip, and perfectly complements her orange Anarkali outfit. This look strikes a beautiful balance between tradition and chic, making it ideal for festive celebrations.

This vibrant parandi can be your go to look this year. Janhvi Kapoor’s lime kurta and hot pink salwar are effortlessly tied together with a parandi braided into her hair. Featuring bright pink tassels and gold details, her parandi adds a bold, traditional touch that stays true to Punjabi aesthetics. This easy-to-recreate style is a striking choice for Lohri, blending vibrancy with cultural authenticity.

Natasha Poonawalla’s parandi combines heritage and glamour. Her intricately adorned braid features gold embellishments, pearls, and cascading tassels, exuding opulence and turning a classic accessory into a bold fashion statement. Perfect for those looking to make a grand entrance, this modern interpretation of the parandi is both stylish and festive.

Radhika Merchant’s parandi channels pure traditional beauty with vibrant floral accents, intricate tassels, and beads. The braid celebrates the cultural roots of this timeless accessory, and its vibrant hues and delicate detailing create a harmonious blend of festivity and grace. This look is perfect for those who want to embrace the softer, more romantic side of Lohri celebrations.

If you want to make a grand entrance, designer Shweta Kapur’s bridal parandi is a masterclass in maximalism. Her long parandi features an elaborate mix of gold, polki, and kundan elements, including rings, earrings, and necklaces. Paired with her red lehenga, this one-of-a-kind accessory transforms a classic braid into a statement piece.

