Maxi skirt: Back with maximum impact
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, these Bollywood fashionistas are embracing the maxi skirt trend
A revival of the '70s trend, the maxi skirts are in full glory to twirl and have fun. Emulate the style like these fashionistas
Magical in white
For a fun off-duty model look, recreate actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look in a white crop top and high-waisted maxi skirt with broderie anglaise embroidery. With beaded necklaces and espadrilles, you are all set to go!
Ruched right
On a Gen Z note, slip into a digital print matching top and ruched maxi skirt like actor Ananya Panday. A perfect investment for your resort wear wardrobe, the eye-catching prints and the fitting will surely grab you compliments.
Yellow mellow
Personifying sunshine in a look, try actor Sara Ali Khan's maxi skirt look in a monotone style. With a corset style crop top, skirt with a slit, it is easy to slip into and can be pulled off with panache.
Stripe saga
Exuding comfort and of trend, actor Kriti Sanon's co-ord set consisting of a strapless crop top and maxi skirt with a slit is the number for your next stylish outing. The zip closure detail, asymmetric hem and the striped pattern will steal the show. Finish with tie-up heels, half up half down hairstyle and small hoops.
Wrap drape
Screaming of a showstopper fit in all ways, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's take on the maxi skirt is worth a try! With a sheer top and an asymmetrical wrap maxi skirt in blue, the colour pop is 10/10. Accessorise with a embellished belt and a pair of fuchsia pink heels.
Casual chic
For a casual outing, style a white tube top with a black maxi skirt like actor Vaani Kapoor. Add a dash of gold with jewellery. Ensure to pair it with sneakers or flats and glam with a few makeup look and hair neatly pulled back and tied into a low bun.
PVC play
Are you a black is my favourite colour person? Then actor Taapsee Pannu's co-ord set with a twisted bralette top and maxi skirt in black PVC is your go-to for the next night out in the city. Elevate the look with glitter eyes and a stack of arm bracelets.
Style it right
- Pair it with a fitted top or cami
- Accessorise with chunky jewellery and a pair of kitten heels for a day wear fit
- For a chic look, opt for an off-shoulder top and flat sandals
- Monochrome looks are the best to jump on the maxi skirt trend bandwagon
Inputs by stylist Romi Choudhary