Meet Brad Pitt's stylish girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who is half his age

Actor Brad Pitt made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Ines De Ramon at the 81st Venice Film Festival as they attended the premiere of his movie Wolfs. Ines, 31, is almost half the age of the actor and they have been dating since late 2022. Before Brad, Ines was in a relationship with Vampire Diaries acror Paul Wesley. They even walked down the aisle in 2019, but got separated later in 2022. Ines de Ramon made her red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival 2024 as she walked hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Ines hails from New Jersey and is a graduate from the University of Geneva withna bachelor's degree in business administration. She also has a knack for fashion and is often seen in trendy outfits during her outing. She is connected to the fashion circuit as she worked at Christie's and de Grisogono.

For the premiere of Wolfs, Ines wore a one-shouldered draped dress which perfectly hugged her curves. She finished off the look with middle-parting soft waves, a pair of dangling earrings and a sequined minaudiere.

Brad, 60, redefined elegance as he broke away from the classic tuxedo tradition on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton suit. The bell bottoms were the most striking part of the look. The actor seemed to be ageing like a fine wine as he blending casualness with sophistication by pairing his suit with a semi-sheer T-shirt. It’s time to swap our straight or relaxed fit trousers for bell bottoms. And ditching our shirt for a tee while wearing a suit is surely the new suave way to be.