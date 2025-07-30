Never consider fillers again once you perfect this foolproof hack for fuller lips

It's National Lipstick Day! Perfect the foolproof hack for fuller lips this Lipstick Day 2025(Photos: Instagram/kyliejenner)

From a time when lip fillers and botox were just these unearthly beauty enhancement procedures actors would put themselves through to look younger, we're now in an era when it has become quite commonplace to drop tens of thousands of rupees to perfect that resting pout face.

But we say, save the cash.

There are probably a million hacks out there that make your lips look fuller and bigger but the collateral is a 20-minute add on to your makeup routine, and let's be real, who really has time for that? Instead, we (via influencer Juli Sharma) bring you a significantly simpler and softer way to actually give your lips that juicy boost. Beware: Nine out of ten readers may find themselves stumbling into their signature lip statement!

Step 1: Hydrate

This is not just on the day of your outing or event. Keeping your lips hydrated, internally and externally, will go a long, long way in making sure they stay soft and supple round the clock. Now need to go off googling a list of expensive lip balms. Good old vaseline will do just fine.

Step 2: Pick your nude

Nude is not a blanket term. Based on your skin tone and the natural colour of your lips, what shade actually constitutes nudes, can significantly vary from person to person. Now we love online shopping as much as the other person, but picking out this shade, should be a personal experience. See your lips in full light with the shade on. The goal is not to exact a shade match, but instead, zero in on a colour that enhances it. As for texture, steer clear of full blown mattes, especially the liquid ones, and go for cremes or at the most, a satin matte.

Step 3: Contour

All you need is your lipstick. Swipe the lipstick just a smidge above the peaks of your cupid's bow and then pull it across the natural lip line of your upper lip. Follow the same brief for your lower lip save for the fullest part in the centre where you'll pull the colour just a little further out and under to create a shadow effect. Fill out the rest of your lips as you would.

Step 4: Rosé

The perfect pick for this step is any liquid, maroon shade of lip product. It could be a balm, an oil, a tint or even another lipstick. Dab a few touches of this on top of the lipstick to give your lips a flusher look. Don't go overboard with this step. It's just there to enhance the shade of your nude and add dimension to it, not alter it.

Step 5: Glaze

Lip glosses may be messy, but we love the high maintenance air they come with! A transparent nude gloss will work great for the look you're trying to achieve, though a tinted lip gloss in a shade mimicking that of your choice of lipstick will really elevate the juicy, plump finish we're going for. Be generous with the gloss and then step back and take a look at your creation.

Now assuming you already have your perfect nude and a gloss — any gloss — on hand, go on and try this right away!