Neha Dhupia on her fashion mantra: The only way you can stand out is if you stand apart

Neha Dhupia has been a part of showbiz for over two decades, and the evolution in her style over these years has been nothing short of exemplary. “Evolution in any form is critical whether it's fashion, style, personal or professional. It’s about adaptability, moving ahead with the time and understanding the market and the society, while being able to build a brand of your own,” Neha Dhupia says. Outfit: Maison Tai | Neha is stealing the show in Maison Tai Silk Gown, an asymmetrical fuschia ball gown with sculptural drapes and a high slit.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Outfit: Chique | Effortless yet elevated, she wears a soft denim shirt by Chique, detailed with delicate beaded embellishments.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

The actor adds, “I've never been one chasing fashion and trends and have always had my own sleek style that speaks of who I am as a person. Today, I have game which may not be one that resonates with everybody, but it does with me, and it makes me feel comfortable and confident.”

Having started her journey in the glamour industry when there weren’t many people working with an artiste, Neha insists that even though people have huge entourages today, she likes to keep her team small: “I'm a self-sufficient person, and instead of waiting on other people to come and do things, I prefer doing it on my own. If you take out that sense of dependency, your sense of creativity and your ability to work hard anyway kicks in.”

Outfit: Sayaanika | Making a statement in Sayaanika, she stuns in a sleek corset maxi dress, layered under a bomber jacket shimmering with sequins and crystal patches(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Neha began her journey with beauty pageants, and today she mentors many aspirants taking the same route. Ask her what advice she imparts to them out of her experience and she shares, “When young girls come to beauty pageants, I always tell them that the only way you can stand out is if you stand apart. You don't have to fit in to that mould that is expected out of you. There has to be an individuality, and you've got to stand apart and think out-of-the-box. Beauty pageants definitely influenced my style. I got to learn a lot on the job and even before entering the job as a model.”

Outfit: Etasha by Asha Jain | Dressed in an ivory tissue saree by Etasha by Asha Jain, she pairs it with a metallic blazer featuring 3D leather flowers, pearls, and intricate textures.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Being a mom to two kids, Neha has seen her body change in many ways, and she admits that she has learnt to adapt her fashion as well according to her body type. “I've never been one to hate on my body for the size changes because I know it's happening for a reason that's so beautiful. Even when I wasn't fitting into the clothes that I wanted to wear, I was experimenting with more oversized looks. I feel like the discomfort shows when you are trying to be someone else, and I didn't want to try to be an earlier version of myself. I knew that there was a lot of newness and a lot of bodily changes in me, and I tried to adapt to that,” she says.

Outfit: Bruhi Pant | Neha is wearing the Itr Anaavi organza saree in powder pink, adorned with safed resham, badla work, pearls, and sequins.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

The actor also shares her dos and don’ts of fashion: “Don't go for the overkill and minimalism is a definite do for me. The other thing is do not try and become another person when you're dressing up. Be yourself and be true to the person you are. I'm somebody who believes in wearing clothes that are effortless, chique and monotone, and I continue to wear them. My fashion language is minimalist, mildly androgynous, monotone and wearing clothes that make you feel confident.”

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Sarang Gupta

Videographer: Sudhanshu Tambe

Stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag, Sameer Kataria

Styling team: Priyanka Sethi

Hair and makeup: Younten Tsomo

Location: Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)