Netizens marvel at Jaafar's uncanny resemblance with uncle Michael Jackson

iAn upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, titled Micheal, will be a family affair. The late King of Pop's nephew, actor Jaafar Jackson is playing the lead role. He is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson. Michael Jackson's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London(Unsplash)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who said in an interview with EW, that the resemblance between uncle and nephew is "uncanny". He also went on to say that he was "blown away" by how the 27-year-old channels his famous uncle: "Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."

During a shoot, Jaafar Jackson recreates a moment from Michael Jackson's '90s Dangerous Tour as captured by photographer Kevin Mazur. (Instagram)

Recently, the later singer’s son, Prince Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of Jafar dressed up as Micheal for a shoot. It read: “Special thanks to my cousin @jaafarjackson watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it’s been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz! (sic)” In the picture, Jaafar recreated a specific moment from Michael's 90s Dangerous Tour, that was captured by the singer's photographer Kevin Mazur.

The biopic began production on January 22 and the film is set to release on the big screen next year on April 18, 2025. The film is created by Graham King, who has worked on Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Netizens were also surprised with the resemblance that the nephew and uncle share between each other. Take a look:

@412vhs: Holy moly! I thought this WAS your dad. Wow.

@mj_hkmjf_official: Jaafar looks so great. I can't believe my eyes.

@alejandrajackson: So exciting🙏🏽🙌👏Happy birthday Prince!!

@erba.nicol: What a gift! It’s incredibly exciting to watch this photo of Jaafar bringing your dad to life! ❤️🔥👑 Happy birthday Michael @princejackson 🎉

@sempre_teaser: This photo is truly unbelievable! 😍

@yvettenicolebrown: Uncanny. Beautiful.

@eleonora__santoro: He is amazing🙌🔥❤️