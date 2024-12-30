New Year's Eve outfit ideas to kick off 2025 in style

Think party and sparkle is the first thing that strikes our mind. While there is no such thing as too much shimmer, we bring to you some outfit ideas to ring in the New Year with all the glitter and style. Ring in the New Year in style with these fashion-forward looks.

Romancing in ruffles

Model Meghana Sanasam in ITRH.

Opt for a ruffled dress but make it party-appropriate with the right amount of bling and rhinestone embellishment. Dresses with 3D embellishments are the flavour of the season and you can embrace the look like our model Meghana Sanasam, who rocks a one-shoulder structured dress. Finish off the look with a sparkly eyeshadow which is surely going to be a conversation starter.

Embrace the tie trend

Model Gayatri Sood in ITRH.

Tie had a moment this year with fashionable women sporting this workwear accessory to parties and red carpets. You can give your party outfit a quirky spin by accessorising it with a tie. Take cues from model Gayatri Sood, who slays in a sequin jacket dress paired with a shirt and tie.

Roaring back in leopard prints

Model Manas Chahar in a pantsuit from ITRH.

This year also saw leopard prints trending in the fashion scene. If you are one of those men about town, who is always up for preening like a peacock, you can style a leopard print pantsuit like our model Manas Chahar. The pantsuit features crystal embellishment adding to the coruscate.

Be a conversation starter

Model Satyam Shah in Ashdeen.

A pussy bow shirt with a wrap-around and contrasting pants can be a hot pick for the season. The blue pants feature Japanese kintsugi technique. Model Satyam Shah rocks the pussy bow shirt design with utter oomph.

Maximalist on point

Model Meghana Sanasam in Mirchi by Kim and Linetribe.

A slip top paired with a rani pink slit skirt featuring cutdana beads has been rounded off with an oversized coat. A party-perfect look to kickstart 2025, this look is equal parts ‘90s and au courant.

Credits

Photographer: Irbaz

Styling and creative direction: Akshay Kaushal

Models: Meghana Sanasam, Gayatri Sood and Manas Chahar

Wardrobe: ITRH, Ashdeen, Mirchi by Kim and Linetribe

Jewellery: House of Reine

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Location: Chica, New Delhi