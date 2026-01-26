A foolproof 6-step guide to acing the TikTok-viral 'halo lips'

If you can't quite put your finger on what exactly makes celebrity makeup artist Nina Park's signature-stamped ‘halo lips’ routine so viral - you already have your answer. A foolproof 7-step guide to acing the TikTok-viral 'halo lips' (Photos: Instagram/ninapark)

The brief is without-a-doubt dripping hot, but in an understated way. Think preppy and sexy stirred quick with some curated old money energy. Nina usually completes the look with slightly defined and lightly lined eyes, neatly smudged out over the crease and filtered ‘natural’ skin. But the other two only work if the lips are aced.

Now Nina's list of muses may span Emma Stone, Mia Goth, Sadie Sink, Addison Rae and Kaia Gerber to name a few - but experts show you how to replicate the sorcery step-for-step.