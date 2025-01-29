Paris Haute Couture Week 2025: Chanel flirts with rhinestones and pop colours for its SS25 showcase

Marking its 110th anniversary, haute couture house Chanel showcased its Spring Summer 2025 collection at the institutional Paris Haute Couture Week, currently underway in the city of love. This show comes shortly before the house's newly appointed artistic director, Matthieu Blazy, assumes his very central role in shaping the future of Chanel's enduring legacy. Chanel flirts with pop and pomp for its Paris Fashion Week 2025 showcase(Photos: X, Instagram/chanelofficial)

More of a transitory show then, the house chose to reimagine a more pop-coded take on easily their most iconic export to the world, the skirt suits. When you think tweed, you think Chanel. The SS25 line presented a subtle but very intentional update on the silhouette which feels almost patented to the luxury house. Skirt suits in tweed carried strokes of pastel and pop with again, a very intentional dose of soft shimmer. The texture on the ensembles also received a soft update with frayed and layered feather-like hems took centre stage on necklines and lapels. Coral red, buttery yellow, lush lilac — the move towards colour established a classy cottage-core vibe and models swayed down the dual C-curved ramps, mimicking the brand's iconic logo.

The magic of monochrome though, too wasn't lost. Dua Lipa for one, attended the show in all-black, laced with pearls. The standout details were a princess-core bow on her half-updo and a floor-length cape fastened at the neck. In an official byte, the popstar mused, "I absolutely loved the use of pastels and the explosion of colours. Coco Chanel is so known for her radical use of black in fashion. So seeing such a massive colour spectrum was just so inspiring, and I loved it".

The Paris Haute Couture Week commenced on January 27 with legacy houses like Schiaparelli and Dior showcasing their Spring Summer 2025 lines. It's concluding shows stand lined up for Friday, January 31.