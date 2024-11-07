Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Phone charms: The Y2K trend loved by actors Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor

BySanchita Kalra
Nov 07, 2024 04:21 PM IST

The playful, vibrant, beaded phone charms, as popularised by celebrities like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid, are all about bedazzling our gadgets

Adding a fun twist to the ubiquitous hand accessory — our trusty phones — another Y2K trend has made a bold comeback! The playful, vibrant, beaded phone charms, as popularised by celebrities like Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid, are all about bedazzling our gadgets.

Phone charms, another nostalgic trend from Y2K has emerged, as seen on the likes of actors Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor(Photos: Instagram)
Phone charms, another nostalgic trend from Y2K has emerged, as seen on the likes of actors Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor(Photos: Instagram)

But what’s driving the surge in their popularity? “I think it’s because most popular phone models are only available in basic colours. From ringtones to wallpapers, most phones are alike. Accessories like charms allow people to add a tinge of their own personality and whimsy to their phones,” explains Pallavi Tewari, owner of The Charm Shop.

Speaking about how the craze for charms is “through the roof”, she adds, “We receive an average of 20 to 30 inquiries per day for these.”

Smruti Prakash, who runs Joys Collection, shares that she used to make bracelets, and experimentation with her style led to uploading a sample of phone charms this month. She adds, “I was so surprised that someone from Punjab placed an order of nearly 40 charms with a few customisations.”

Entrepreneur Parthiva Chakma, who supplies phone charms across India through her brand Peachy.Pouch based in Agartala (Tripura), notes that Delhi leads in demand. “I get the maximum number of orders for phone charms from New Delhi, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra,” Chakma shares.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //