Anna Wintour in all-Prada for The Devil Wears Prada musical is an ode to herself — and Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly

Ice queens can get all the bad rap they want, but the truth is, they run the world. And Anna Wintour clocks a high rank on the exclusive list. Just imagine being so iconic that you are the infamous reference point for easily one of the most notoriously rampant movie show characters, of all time. And we say all time because The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Miranda Priestly have suffered no loss of relevance, if any at all in nearly 2 decades, if pop culture annals are anything to go by. Does the devil wear Prada? Anna Wintour makes for a subtle yes, 'that's all'(Photos: X)

To give you context we are talking about the real-life Miranda Priestly. And no this isn't some 'she's just like her' rant. Anna is Miranda. Miranda was modeled on Anna. And that's that. Nobody really looks at the chic hazelnut-hued French bob with not a single strand out of place, paired with those statement dark glasses and feels all warm and fuzzy. You see the exclusivity. You feel the power she wields.

So what do you do when you are glamming up to go see another version of yourself come to life, this time on stage? You play the part off it as well. And that's what Anna did as she walked the red carpet for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical's opening night in London, held yesterday. In a fun and fashion-proofed jig on the evergreen title, Anna channeled the 'devil' — Miranda Priestly — and turned out in a clean and no-nonsense colour-blocked Prada ensemble. Navy blue layered with a silken green trench and diamonds screamed luxe as Anna floated down the red carpet. We love a good clash of luxe colours.

If you're still thinking that this is some vibey wordplay, know that Miranda Priestly, seamlessly brought to eternal life by the equally iconic Meryl Streep, is literally modeled on Anna. As a matter of fact, Anna in the past, during a chat with David Letterman, addressed the same. Affirming that she is not in fact, 'warm' and 'cuddly', she said, "I try and give very clear direction to the people I am working with and sometimes, unfortunately, they don't hear the answer they would like to hear. But, I appreciate wonderful work, good work, creative, talented people...What I liked about the movie is that it really showed all the hard work that goes into the making of the magazine".

To further make this airtight, just know that the book of the same name from which the film was adapted, was written by Lauren Weisberger, who actually worked as an assistant to Anna.

Coming back to the whole self-referential Prada bit, iconic right?