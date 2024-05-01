Raghavendra Rathore's advice to summer grooms: Don't match the bride's lehenga

Planning your big summer wedding, soon? If you're a groom and looking for an outfit for the main function or even for the haldi, sangeet and reception, here are a few tips to take note of, from well-known fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore. Raghavendra Rathore shares how to ace the look if you're a groom-to-be (Raghavendra Rathore )

1. Focus on style and cut

Prioritize a well-tailored outfit that flatters your body type, rather than overwhelming embroidery or embellishments.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

2. Avoid matching the bride's lehenga

Instead of trying to match your bride's outfit exactly, opt for complementary colours and subtle details that will create a cohesive look in photos.

3. Consider the longevity of your wedding photos

Choose an outfit that will stand the test of time and look elegant in your drawing room for years to come.

4. Pay attention to accessories

Carefully select your safa (head gear), juti (shoes), sword, tikki, and sarpech (head jewellery) to complete your look and add a touch of masculinity.

5. Don't forget the necklace

A well-chosen masculine necklace can elevate your overall appearance and tie the look together.

6. Incorporate sashes, belts, and kamarband

These accessories can add depth and dimension to your outfit while also providing a polished finish.

7. Perfect the achkan and breeches combination

The right fit and style of your achkan and breeches, along with the choice of pants, can make a significant impact on your overall look.



Having special buttons on the outfit evokes a sense of personal style(Raghavendra Rathore )

8. Opt for custom-designed jewellery buttons

Small details like unique buttons can add a touch of personal style and make your outfit stand out.

9. Invest in a bespoke bandhgala suit for the reception

A well-fitted, custom-made bandhgala suit is a must-have for the reception, ensuring you look your best for this special occasion.

Go with bright colours for events in the day(Raghavendra Rathore )

10. Colours matter - vibrant for day and textured, light shimmer for evening events

Create a small selection of looks that feature bold, vibrant colours for daytime events and more subtle, textured fabrics with a light shimmerfor evening functions to ensure you look appropriate and stylish throughout your wedding celebrations.