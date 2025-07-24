Rahul Mishra and his opening act at India Couture Week

Every year, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) brings together the country’s best design talents, making India Couture Week (ICW) the pinnacle of craftsmanship and fashion. Models in Rahul Mishra's new collection Becoming Love at Hyundai India Couture Week.

Needless to say, anyone viewing an ICW showcase is sure to be in for a visual treat. Of course, Indian couture is incomplete without the mention of Rahul Mishra, who opened this week-long fashion spectacle with his collection titled Becoming Love.

With a set designed to imitate the craters of the Moon, the showcase was a marriage expressions of everlasting love, and technological marvels. Keeping in mind the way artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated every aspect of everyday life, Mishra asked AI tools to define love, building his collection around those descriptions.

The collection itself was an extension of the designer’s presentation at last month’s Paris Haute Couture Week, with an additional bridal line catered to his Indian clientele.

Mishra’s bridal line in particular drew inspiration from Krishna’s Raas Leela, Mughal art, the works of Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt, as well as the cosmos for a collection that was romantic, evocative, with the right amount of gravitas.