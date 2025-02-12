Sabrina Carpenter is single-handedly bringing back lingerie-coded satin to the mainstream: A look book

She's working late, cause she's a singer and she's looking like a million bucks while she's at it, every second of the way. The Sabrina Carpenter aesthetic? Lingerie cuts with a heavy hand of satin

Not that Sabrina Carpenter ever needed the mainstream spotlight to tap into her true, half demure-half vixen cum full-siren energy, but now that it's shining down bright on her anyway, here's our cue to take a leaf (or many) out of her indominable love for satin, lingerie and every couture-coded crossover of theirs.

For the recent cover story shoot of a high profile publication, Sabrina went full throttle on the lace, opting for a burgundy-esque negligee from the Gucci SS'25 collection. Paired with it was the Paris Texas Lidia feather mule 105, in a very satisfying shade match.

The same shoot also featured her front and centre in a corseted Dolce & Gabbana playsuit in icy blue.

Incidentally the icy blue has had a recurring resurgence in a lot of recent looks sported by the singer on the rise. The Grammys JW Anderson custom couture gown with a feathered waist and hem and plunging, crystal-strung bare back was also an icy blue satin.

Her NPR Tiny Desk appearance also featured her in an umbrella cut lingerie set in the same hue from Patou, with matching garter stockings.

More recently, the Golden Globes after part saw Sabrina trade in the snow-struck blues for a pop pink Nova Cora Crepe satin minidress from Vivienne Westwood for the Golden Globes after party. This was paired with some Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve platform sandal, another shade match moment.

The delicious hue was also sported by her previously on for her Nonsense Christmas appearance on Netflix. This one was a full blown couture gown from Balenciaga, paired with silken elbow gloves in pitch black.

Late last year, Sabrina traded in her Y2K pops of colour for a textured all-black, bow-laden co-ord set for the Ally Coalition Talent Show. The plunging waistcoat and capri pants in satin were from the Mark Gong SS'25 line and were paired with the Dalida platform sandals from Amina Muaddi.

We think we've done enough to convince you for your next big satin purchase then.