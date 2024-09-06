6 years of Section 377 annulment: Queer-owned brands making a difference

Love is love. Love wins. Love above all. Queer-positive fashion brands promote art, gender inclusivity and self-expression.

This has been the motto towards love always and today marks six years of Section 377 being struck down in India after years of constant battles and failure. Being queer was extremely difficult in the country before the annulment and now we celebrate this with genuine love and joy. Fashion always provides a space for self-expression, freedom and safety and allows all individuals to be motivated to showcase their true personalities, interests and beliefs. We celebrate this day by listing down fashion brands that are queer-positive and are doing remarkable work concerning fashion.

Gagged

A queer-run brand which promotes gender-inclusive fashion and space for everyone. With an explosion of colours, patterns and prints, this brand perfectly aligns the idea of blending design, art, fashion and self-expression. The brand was founded in 2022 and the founder, Rudraksh Rawat focuses on making fashion free from gender bias and sexual restrictions. Each piece of clothing is hand painted inspired by the vibrant colours of nature and abstract designs. The brand makes tote bags, printed button-downs and more which are perfect for the summer season or a walk by the beach.

Vulgar

This label was launched in 2021 by Akshay Sharma and focuses on detaching the negative connotation attached to the word, ‘Vulgar’ and promoting gender fluidity and inclusivity with their collections. They offer gender-neutral collections like bodycon dresses with removable glove sleeves, technicolour shirts printed with orgasm-inspired artwork, cut-out denim trousers, and hot pink leather thongs. The brand also questions and challenges the taboos related to gender through their clothing.

Rishta by Arjun Saluja

Androgyny is a common theme in the collections of this brand. They promote the concept of gender neutrality and self-expression through their clothing and unconventional Indian silhouettes. The brand also works towards desexifying men and women and embraces the concept of 'Ardhnarishwara', the union of man and woman. Arjun combines art with his designs and conveys a narrative that thrives on emotions and personal identity.

Bobo Calcutta

Ayushman Mitra, artist, designer and the founder of Bobo Calcutta, and his work challenges gender division and is often featured in a variety of LGBTQ+ exhibitions. The brand's collection features the concept of surrealism and artistry in vibrant colours and prints which are inspired by Bengali artist, Jamini Roy. A piece of clothing is often Ayushman's canvas where he puts his ideas using paint, embroidery and print that is associated with abstract themes.

Subculture

Erotism has also been associated with India's history of erotic art, paintings, and books written in the past that are widely popular even today. Subculture, a Jaipur-based brand, was founded by Randhir Singh and celebrates the fetishes deep-rooted in the Indian culture through fashion. Their collections feature buckled corsets, love-lock studded chokers, pastel pink harnesses, suspenders, jockstraps, handcuffs and cat-eyed masks. Subculture draws inspiration from the Indian heritage and spreads a message about embracing fetish fashion and also encouraging consumers to welcome the power of leather.