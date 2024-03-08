Sequins are the perfect example of timeless trends

The sequin fever doesn’t seem to die down in 2024 with recent examples of a lot of celebrities opting for the blingy. Now, for those of us paying attention to the fashion scape, we can trace its recent uprising. From Kylie Jenner’s body-hugging silver sequin gown that she wore to Paris Fashion Week for Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bejewelled red saree from Arpita Mehta, we are loving how celebrities are acing the sequined look. One of the most loved trends of 2023 which people are obviously not letting go of in 2024, sequins imminent fame is guaranteed to envelop the rest of the year. One of the most loved trends of 2023 which people are obviously not letting go of in 2024, sequins imminent fame is guaranteed to envelop the rest of the year.

Why the blinged-out trend is getting bigger?

The answer can be traced to two eminent factors: visual psychology and social media. While they are a sartorial necessity for a big night out, an important event or during festivities or celebrations where dressing-up-to-dazzle is quietly mandatory, they can have a positive psychological response on your mood. “A poignant explanation can be elaborating on how slipping into a sequin dress can evoke a burst of joy, stemming from the ritz and glitz of tiny discs that play well with light,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

“In more technical terms it is often referred to as ‘dopamine dressing’ where wearing something that uplifts your mental well-being is linked to a rush of dopamine,” she adds.

Another relevant but less talked about factor is the visual appeal on platforms that documents fashion for years to last. “Whether it is a new collection from a label- or a celebrity fashion moment where the focus is to appeal to a mass audience and make a ‘stand out’ statement that carries the duality of ‘being on your face’ but also a ‘socially accepted trend,’ sequins win big,” says designer Nachiket Barve.

It is an Instagram favourite and many opt for the eye-catching power of a sequin dress or saree for the same.

How to style sequins?

Here are pointers suggested by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali.

Balance the glamour with a low-key makeup look: Use less product in a smarter way and go for a natural everyday look with a touch of lightweight foundation, Concealer, brow gel, lip colour, weightless powder and a light touch of blush.

Pair it with minimalist jewellery: Minimalist jewellery is best while wearing sequin tops or dresses because they don’t get the attention away from the look like classic chain necklaces, stud earrings, or sleek rings and accessories.

If you have a sequin skirt or top, dress it down with a ribbed tank T-shirt or in the case of the top, add a pair of subtle denim shots.