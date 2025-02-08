Shutter Stories: Abheet Gidwani on fashion, film, and photography's magic

Photographer Abheet Gidwani is the creative force behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic posters. With a portfolio that boasts the biggest names in fashion and film, Abheet lets his work speak for itself. In an exclusive chat, he opens up about his passion for photography and his creative process. Photographer Abheet Gidwani

Model Alicia Kaur captured by Abheet Gidwani(Photo: Abheet Gidwani)

What does photography mean for you?

Photography is more than just a profession for me — it’s a deep passion. Whether it’s journalism, fine art, fashion, portraiture, or documentary, I’ve fallen in love with the visual language that it offers.

Your work spans creative shoots with models, movie posters and editorial projects. How do you strike a balance?

My approach is rooted in portraiture. I focus on capturing the essence of the person first — their personality and their energy. The setting, styling, makeup, and hair all complement that. In advertising and film posters, the briefs are very specific, so I work within those parameters. Editorial shoots, on the other hand, allow me to explore and experiment with the subject. There’s not really a set formula. When the talent is open to experimenting, it all comes together to create something beautiful.

Model Alicia Kaur poses for photographer Abheet Gidwani(Photo: Abheet Gidwani)

During fashion shoots, what’s the one thing you focus on capturing?

Fashion is all about the clothes and the mood they evoke. My goal is to bring the designer’s vision to life. They put so much effort into creating their pieces, and I try to add to that by capturing the essence of their work. It’s about translating their creativity into a visual story.

What defines or attracts you to fashion photography?

The transformative power of fashion is what draws me in. You can become any character you desire — it’s like stepping into a new world. The way a beautiful dress or a sharp suit makes you feel is indescribable. It is an emotion, a special kind of magic that I try to capture through my lens.