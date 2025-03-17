Frothy romantic ensembles to 1960s nostalgia: Spring 2025 fashion trends set to dominate wardrobes

If runway trends are absolutely anything to go by, the world of sartoria is marking a big return to personal style. 'Trends' this year have largely showcased fashion houses treading back to their core aesthetics as opposed to catering to varied versions of some regurgitated general consensus. That being said, Who What Wear has still weeded out some core outlines, set to shine in Spring collections thronging high-end racks. And this is your cue to tweak your wardrobe accordingly! Spring 2025 fashion trends you need to be make space in your wardrobe for!

A touch of vintage

This season may just turn out to be all about finding comfort in car coats, pillbox hats, skirt suits, hoisery and maybe even an occasional moment or two with gloves. The 1960s — categorised by a sophisticated elegance and restraint, appears to be making a full-throttle comeback. Maybe it's time to ditch the denim-sneaker combo for the pleasant weeks up ahead!

Bohemian romance

Flying right in the face of the poised sophistication of 1960s nostalgia, are the uber-romantic, flowy and borderline whimsical silhouettes in soft, floral chiffon, parading down runways. Svelte satin has enjoyed monopoly in collections and wardrobes for a bit now. The weeks ahead however, are asking you to ditch the svelteness and lean into the equal parts warm and cool embrace of 'flow' when it comes to ensemble choices.

'Soft power'

This aesthetics very easy to crack and a rather refreshing dose to the fashion-resilient eyes. Androgyny may still be as edgy as it ever was, but there's nothing 'alt' about it anymore. It's as mainstream as it gets. This is where Louis Vuitton show note, 'soft power' comes into play. Think padded shoulders, oversized silhouettes cinched at the waist and draped skirt suits, albeit in evidently romantic and directly feminine colour palettes. Also layering, lots of outerwear layering involved here.

The CBK effect

CBK stands for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and the template set by the late American publicist through the short duration of her public footprint, being married to John F Kennedy Jr, is a Bible for adaptable personal style. The focus here is on staple pieces, a neutral colour palette and exceptional tailoring. Bias-cut skirts, crisp shirts, sleek tanks and all of it tied in beautifully with an ultra-feminine pair of kitten heels. In all honesty? The CBK effect doesn't really need a season to prove its timelessness.

Powdered pink

Powdered pink will be reigning on collections and primary retail picks, not just for Spring, but the year round. For Spring in particular, the colour palette is a sophisticated option to welcome a bright pop into your OOTDs without risking a gaudy payoff.

Seeing as that the colour isn't exactly a neutral shade, the trick would be to incorporate the colour through basic silhouettes and classic builds.

Which of these Spring aesthetics is most down your alley?