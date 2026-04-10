Suited for the spotlight: The ‘office siren’ pantsuit gets a 2026 metamorphosis

The pantsuit has long been the uniform of the woman who means business. But in 2026, it has moved far beyond the boardroom. Reimagined in countless ways, the modern suit now spans multiple style directions, cementing its place as one of the most versatile and powerful pieces in any wardrobe. Alia Bhatt in custom Gaurav Gupta; Meryl Streep in Celine, and Anne Hathaway in Balenciaga Alia Bhatt: Power shoulders, flared pants

At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Alia Bhatt hosted in a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture three-piece tuxedo. The pitch-black set featured razor-sharp satin lapels and exaggerated power shoulders that framed her silhouette with regal precision. By pairing a cinched waist with dramatically flared trousers, she balanced traditional masculine tailoring with a sculptural, feminine flare that felt entirely 2026. Anne Hathaway: Play with fabric

For the Seoul leg of The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, Anne Hathaway ditched traditional wool for the provocative touch of red leather. Wearing Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2026, Hathaway played with the very concept of a suit’s silhouette. Her slouchy jacket offered a masterclass in versatility paired with a red leather pencil skirt, and by unzipping the high collar and pushing up the sleeves, she transformed runway rigidity into effortless cool. Miranda Priestly: Master asymmetry

If Anne Hathaway brought the colour, Meryl Streep brought the gravitas. Reprising her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Streep attended the Seoul premiere in a custom Celine set that let form do the talking. The look reimagined Michael Rider’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway, featuring a one-shoulder cape and high-waisted trousers with silk side panels. By adding a sleeve to the runway version, the asymmetry became subtler and more sophisticated. Ananya Panday: The skirt-suit pivot

Promoting the first look of Call Me Bae Season 2, Ananya Panday offered a fresh alternative for those bored with trousers: the midi skirt pivot. Decked in Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Panday wore a mixed-fibre dark grey jacket paired with a matching midi skirt. A black gold leather belt and classic ivory-and-black pumps anchored the look. It’s a softer take on power dressing that trades aggressive lines for Parisian chic. Elle Fanning: The necktie twist