Sweet somethings: Melissa McCarthy carried a cannoli purse to the 2024 Oscars' after party

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 06:18 PM IST

At the after-party for the 96th Academy Awards, The Little Mermaid (2023) actor made a showstopping statement with a cannoli clutch

Dressed in a figure-hugging gown by Valdrin Sahiti for the Oscar’s after-party, actor Melissa McCarthy’s black leather dress featured a lion embellishment at the bodice. But what caught people’s attention was the accessory of her look - a cannoli-inspired Kinza Winza crystal-covered clutch.

Melissa McCarthy(Instagram)
Melissa McCarthy(Instagram)

Cannolis are tube-shaped shells of deep fried pastry dough. They are stuffed with a sweet and creamy filling made of ricotta or mascarpone cheese. It is flavoured with vanilla and orange zest. Cannolis are usually bite-sized and can range from 9 to 20 centimetres. A staple pastry of the Sicilian cuisine, they traditionally originated in the Sicilian city of Palermo.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures. She captioned her post: “I still stand by my favorite line of all time, my after party inspiration… “leave the gun take the cannoli” (sic).” The Godfather (1972) dialogue added to McCarthy’s mob wife aesthetic for the evening.

Melissa McCarthy shows off her cannoli purse(Instagram)
Melissa McCarthy shows off her cannoli purse(Instagram)

The Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) actor's cannoli accessory had a golden shell-like casing with silver crystals to mimic the cream filling and darker crystals looked like chocolate chips.

The purse was custom bedazzled by visual designer Sophie Anzaldo, who hand-placed thousands of beads on the clutch. She shared a behind-the-scene post on Instagram on March 11, that showed the process.

Adding to the mob wife aesthetic, McCarthy opted for a voluminous hairdo. Dangling earrings, gold bracelets and dark and smoky eye makeup completed The Little Mermaid (2023) actor's look. Speaking to PEOPLE, McCarthy's stylist Katja Cahill said, “We decided to lean into the mob wife theme for Vanity Fair, and the cannoli felt on brand!”.

