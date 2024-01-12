Take a leaf from Babil Khan's eccentric stylebook

Silk suave Babil Khan in a a bright pink shirt and multicoloured pants(Photo: Instagram)

Babil Khan in a silk off-white co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

With a floral print, Babil’s silk off-white co-ord is what dreams are made of. The lounge set can easily transition from home wear to a sundowner party. Take it a notch higher with a layered chakra necklace, stacked bead bracelets and silver rings. White chunky shoes can finish off this look.

Denim trouble

Babil Khan in a double denim trend in a cropped jacket and a black corset-style top(Photo: Instagram)

Babil’s fresh take on the classic double denim trend features a cropped jacket that he paired with a black corset-style top. The denim bottoms have black panels and he cinches his waist with a black belt. A funky neck scarf takes this maximalist Gen Z look to the next level.

Bear play

Babil Khan in a black blazer embellished with blue miniature teddy bears(Photo: Instagram)

Babil continues to remain in touch with his inner child as he wears a black blazer embellished with blue miniature teddy bears. This piece is a conversation starter and will get you compliments. Sticking to a monochromatic look, Babil opts for black pants, a tank top and leather shoes.

Colour splash

If you are one who likes to wear funky outfits on vacation, take inspo from the Qala (2022) actor. With a bright pink shirt and multicoloured pants, the print and colour clash can easily work for anyone. Accessorise with a pearl necklace and white sneakers as the outfit does all the talking.

Heart for art

Babil Khan in a black co-ord set with abstract white and red prints (Photo: Instagram)

Channelling his creative side, Babil’s black co-ord set with abstract white and red prints is eye-catching. With a bandhgala-style collar and a button-down shirt, it exudes ease and comfort. He keeps the rest of the look minimal with black shoes and gelled hair.