The best beauty looks from haute couture spring summer 2025 shows

Fashion week season has officially begun, and with Haute Couture Week behind us, one thing is certain—beauty is having a moment. There’s something about haute couture that makes everything feel grander, more ethereal, more like a fantasy we can’t look away from. It’s not just about the gowns but it’s also about the details, the finishing touches, the artistry that turns models into muses. This season, the runway was a dreamscape of beauty.

Hair was sculpted into sleek, architectural updos that felt impossibly refined. Lips blushed in soft, romantic hues, reviving the "rom-com" flush with a modern twist. Skin radiated an almost supernatural glow, fresh and luminous. Every look told a story, hinting at the trends that will soon trickle from the runway to beauty counters everywhere. So, if you're ready to refresh your routine, take notes. These are the standout beauty looks from Haute Couture Week:

Rom-com lips

Tamara Ralph SS25 show brought pure old Hollywood romance to the runway, and the lips led the way. A powdery pink pout—matte, refined, and perfectly shaped channeled vintage screen glamour. Paired with a delicate flush on the cheeks and a sleek feline flick, the look was both nostalgic and cinematic magic.

Blade edge hair

Who said hair can't be as architectural as couture itself? Sleek, sculptural, and sharp enough to cut through convention, this blade edge hair look from Stephan Rolland's show brought high-fashion futurism to the runway. The hair, slicked back with glass-like precision, extends outward in a gravity-defying shape, created the illusion of motion frozen in time. The look was completed dramatic winged liner and sculpted cheekbones.

Wet strands

Jean Paul Gaultier’s runway looks screamed “drenched but make it couture” with wet-look strands framing the face like art under Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the guest designer. The wet, slutry look perfectly mirrored the flowing gowns they were paired with, complemented by shimmering hues of rust and copper.

Concealed brows

Who needs brows when your outfit speaks volumes? At Schiaparelli's runway show, brows vanished into a barely-there whisper, bleached to perfection for an ethereal, otherworldly effect. This minimalist touch let the sculpted cheekbones shine and complemented the collection’s delicate aesthetic. Paired with sheer lace, intricate embroidery, and sweeping feathers, the no-brow look felt like a step into the future.

Glitter winged eyes

Imane Ayissi’s show dazzled with bold glitter eyeliner, featuring sharp, elongated lines dripping in sparkling gold. This radiant metallic statement framed the eyes with a futuristic, high-fashion edge. Glowing, natural skin added a fresh contrast, keeping the look luminous yet refined. Soft, minimal lip and cheek hues let the glitter do all the talking, perfectly matching Ayissi’s vibrant, sculptural designs and bringing a touch of gold-dusted drama to couture.