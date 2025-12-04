The gem-strung blouse trend explained: From Alaya F to Shilpa Shetty, here’s how to style it

This season’s blouse trend is less about fabric and more about adornment. Gem-strung silhouettes, crafted from pearls, beads, and metallic chains, offer a fresh alternative to traditional embroidery. Celebrities are embracing the style for its built-in glam factor, letting the blouse act as both garment and jewellery. From soft ivory pairings to full-black drama, here’s how the look is being adopted. The celebrity trend redefining saree styling in 2025

Classic pearl Shilpa Shetty’s look offers a softer, traditional take on the gem-strung trend. Her blouse leans on dense embroidery but incorporates layered pearl strands and fringe, keeping it aligned with the current move towards jewellery-like detailing. Paired with an ivory sari, the outfit keeps the focus on texture rather than just shine.

Dripped in pearls Diana Penty’s look shows how to pull off pearl-strung blouses with ease. Her blouse, built from layered pearl strands, works like a statement top without needing any jewellery. It adds texture without heavy embroidery, making the trend feel modern. She pairs it with a gold, scale-patterned skirt that keeps the silhouette sleek and high-impact.

Metallic strands Alaya F’s gem-strung halter blouse leans into a sharper evening wear-ready mood. The halter-style blouse, layered in metallic strands and paired with a draped, gunmetal sari skirt that elevates the trend to high-glam evening wear with a modern silhouette, while the uniform metallic finish ties the pieces together.

All black strung Ananya Panday’s look shows how the gem-strung blouse trend works in an all-black palette. Her blouse is built from layered black beads that create a draped, necklace-like effect across the torso, giving movement without adding bulk. It is paired with a black draped skirt and pallu featuring matching beadwork. The outfit stays cohesive while highlighting the blouse.

Get the look: Go for a sleek bun or a retro messy hairdo to keep the styling easy. 2. Keep it sans jewellery or go for minimal accessorizing, which is key when working with heavy strand detailing.

3. Opt for solids or textures instead of prints when picking a sari to not overwhelm your look.

4. Stick to neutral makeup with one hero element like a bold eyeliner flick or a deep lip to keep the overall look polished without competing with the blouse’s detailing.