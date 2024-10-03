Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The House of MBJ: A century of elegance in Indian jewellery craftsmanship

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Over the years, MBJ has expanded its reach, serving clients in 20 cities and two international countries

Founded in 1897, The House of MBJ (MB Sons (J) & MB Jewellers & Sons) has become a symbol of unparalleled excellence in jewellery making, with a rich heritage spanning over a century. Rooted in Ratangarh, in the Churu District of Rajasthan, MBJ’s journey began when they were appointed as royal jewellers (swarnkars) for the Rajasthani royal family, crafting exquisite pieces that reflected the grandeur of their regal patrons.

From left to right standing - Abhishek Soni, Gunjan Soni, Mayank Soni, Aayush Soni, Gautam Soni. From left to right sitting - Kamal Kishore Soni, Kailash Chandra Soni, Vijay Kumar Soni
From left to right standing - Abhishek Soni, Gunjan Soni, Mayank Soni, Aayush Soni, Gautam Soni. From left to right sitting - Kamal Kishore Soni, Kailash Chandra Soni, Vijay Kumar Soni

In 2000, MBJ revolutionised the jewellery industry by introducing hallmark jewellery in Rajasthan and Bengal. Today, their expertise spans across gold, diamond and polki jewellery, known for seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Over the years, MBJ has expanded its reach, serving clients in 20 cities and two international countries while maintaining a strong presence in Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. Their entry into retail in 1982 further solidified their status as industry leaders. Presently, MBJ operates three prestigious showrooms in Kolkata and Jaipur under the names MB Sons (J) & MB Jewellers & Sons. From manufacturing and wholesaling to retailing and exporting, MBJ’s legacy continues to flourish, with each generation contributing to the brand’s illustrious history.

Renowned for their commitment to quality, design aesthetics and transparent pricing, MBJ has earned numerous accolades, including the Innovative Jewellery of the Year award at the Retail Jeweller India Awards, and recognition as leader in the luxury sector at India’s Most Admired Brands.

Stores: Jaipur: MB Sons (J), MI Road; Kolkata: MB Sons (J)-7B, Lord Sinha Road and MB Jewellers & Sons in Burra Bazaar

For more, follow @thehouseofmbj on Instagram and Facebook

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On