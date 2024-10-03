The House of MBJ: A century of elegance in Indian jewellery craftsmanship

Founded in 1897, The House of MBJ (MB Sons (J) & MB Jewellers & Sons) has become a symbol of unparalleled excellence in jewellery making, with a rich heritage spanning over a century. Rooted in Ratangarh, in the Churu District of Rajasthan, MBJ’s journey began when they were appointed as royal jewellers (swarnkars) for the Rajasthani royal family, crafting exquisite pieces that reflected the grandeur of their regal patrons. From left to right standing - Abhishek Soni, Gunjan Soni, Mayank Soni, Aayush Soni, Gautam Soni. From left to right sitting - Kamal Kishore Soni, Kailash Chandra Soni, Vijay Kumar Soni

In 2000, MBJ revolutionised the jewellery industry by introducing hallmark jewellery in Rajasthan and Bengal. Today, their expertise spans across gold, diamond and polki jewellery, known for seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Over the years, MBJ has expanded its reach, serving clients in 20 cities and two international countries while maintaining a strong presence in Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal. Their entry into retail in 1982 further solidified their status as industry leaders. Presently, MBJ operates three prestigious showrooms in Kolkata and Jaipur under the names MB Sons (J) & MB Jewellers & Sons. From manufacturing and wholesaling to retailing and exporting, MBJ’s legacy continues to flourish, with each generation contributing to the brand’s illustrious history.

Renowned for their commitment to quality, design aesthetics and transparent pricing, MBJ has earned numerous accolades, including the Innovative Jewellery of the Year award at the Retail Jeweller India Awards, and recognition as leader in the luxury sector at India’s Most Admired Brands.

Stores: Jaipur: MB Sons (J), MI Road; Kolkata: MB Sons (J)-7B, Lord Sinha Road and MB Jewellers & Sons in Burra Bazaar

