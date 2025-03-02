The Ramadan style edit you need
This Ramadan, take inspiration from celebs to blend tradition with effortless festive style.
Statement earrings, flowing anarkalis and intricate embroidery — this Ramadan, try these celeb-inspired looks to strike the perfect balance between tradition and personal style.
Sunlit elegance
Hania Aamir radiates festive freshness in a buttery yellow outfit with delicate cutwork embroidery. Subtle sleeve and hem details add charm, while statement earrings bring just the right amount of sparkle.
Style Tip: Pair this with floral or pearl jewellery and soft waves.
Soft hues
Sonam Bajwa embraces understated charm in a pastel pink ensemble featuring wide-leg pants and a kaftan-style kurta. Delicate embellishments grace the neckline, while a sheer chiffon dupatta adds an airy, ethereal touch.
Style Tip: Keep the accessories minimal with nude heels and dewy makeup to enhance the soft, dreamy vibe.
Ivory magic
Karisma Kapoor epitomises timeless grace in an off-white anarkali with subtle sequin work. The structured bodice contrasts beautifully with the billowing fabric, while a pearl-embellished potli bag and matching juttis complete the ensemble.
Style Tip: Go for a bold lip or kohl-rimmed eyes to add contrast and drama.
A timeless statement
Mahira Khan stuns in a deep black and maroon ensemble, adorned with intricate gold embroidery. A gold-toned dupatta completes the regal look.
Style Tip: Gold jhumkas and a sleek low bun will elevate the elegance
Understated glamour
Aditi Rao Hydari commands attention in an emerald green outfit with tonal embroidery and a structured silhouette. Pearl and mirror work at the neckline lend a touch of shimmer, while the flowing skirt keeps it effortlessly festive.
Style Tip: A classic middle-parted sleek hairdo with a small bindi and metallic heels will enhance the regal charm.