The Ramadan style edit you need

ByNavya Sharma
Mar 02, 2025 10:39 PM IST

This Ramadan, take inspiration from celebs to blend tradition with effortless festive style.

Statement earrings, flowing anarkalis and intricate embroidery — this Ramadan, try these celeb-inspired looks to strike the perfect balance between tradition and personal style.

This Ramadan, embrace tradition with a touch of celeb-inspired elegance.
This Ramadan, embrace tradition with a touch of celeb-inspired elegance.

Sunlit elegance

Hania Aamir radiates festive freshness in a buttery yellow outfit with delicate cutwork embroidery. Subtle sleeve and hem details add charm, while statement earrings bring just the right amount of sparkle.

Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir

Style Tip: Pair this with floral or pearl jewellery and soft waves.

Soft hues

Sonam Bajwa embraces understated charm in a pastel pink ensemble featuring wide-leg pants and a kaftan-style kurta. Delicate embellishments grace the neckline, while a sheer chiffon dupatta adds an airy, ethereal touch.

Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa

Style Tip: Keep the accessories minimal with nude heels and dewy makeup to enhance the soft, dreamy vibe.

Ivory magic

Karisma Kapoor epitomises timeless grace in an off-white anarkali with subtle sequin work. The structured bodice contrasts beautifully with the billowing fabric, while a pearl-embellished potli bag and matching juttis complete the ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor

Style Tip: Go for a bold lip or kohl-rimmed eyes to add contrast and drama.

A timeless statement

Mahira Khan stuns in a deep black and maroon ensemble, adorned with intricate gold embroidery. A gold-toned dupatta completes the regal look.

Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan

Style Tip: Gold jhumkas and a sleek low bun will elevate the elegance

Understated glamour

Aditi Rao Hydari commands attention in an emerald green outfit with tonal embroidery and a structured silhouette. Pearl and mirror work at the neckline lend a touch of shimmer, while the flowing skirt keeps it effortlessly festive.

Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari

Style Tip: A classic middle-parted sleek hairdo with a small bindi and metallic heels will enhance the regal charm.

