The tooth gem trend: Sparkle or safety hazard? Experts weigh in on the risks and rewards of dazzling dental jewellery

Actor Pavitra Punia, who has followed the trend for years, calls herself a “pro” of tooth art. “I am #thegirlwithdiamondteeth... It’s been almost a decade now. During my reality TV stint, Salman (Khan) sir always used to ask me to show my teeth,” she shares.

Whether they are subtle ‘tooth gems’ (tiny crystals bonded to the enamel) or full-scale gold ‘grillz’, tooth jewellery is becoming a power accessory for celebrities and influencers alike. But are these safe or simply stylish? We spoke to experts and wearers to decode the risks, and must-know do’s and don’ts.

Well, the 28-year-old is in a bold company. From celebs such as Rihanna and Cardi B to Kanye West, this new tooth jewellery has evolved into a statement, with even Kanye’s daughter North West (12) sporting diamond grillz.

Forget the usual red-carpet sparkle. At the Sydney premiere of Wuthering Heights, it was actor Jacob Elordi’s grin that stole the spotlight as he sported a custom 14-karat gold tooth cap engraved with ‘C’ and ‘H’, a glittering tribute to the film’s characters Catherine and Heathcliff.

Content creator Shreeum Rakheja has been sporting tooth crystals for months. “I wanted my smile to stand out,” she says, adding that she chose a Swarovski body-grade crystal. She further warns, “You can’t just have anything on your teeth; it can damage enamel.”

The expert outlines two options for enthusiasts. The temporary version is bonded with dental glue and lasts weeks or months. “Gen Z wants to switch designs quickly,” she says. The more aggressive option involves gold grills or permanent caps that require reshaping the tooth. Irrespective of the procedure, the pricing ranges between ₹4,000 and ₹45,000.

Dr Stuti Shanbhag, a prosthodontist, calls the trend cyclical. “Gold teeth or ‘grillz’ trace back to 1980s hip-hop icons like Slick Rick,” she says, adding, “Cosmetic dentistry is want-based. These pieces are custom-cast in labs and treated as premium accessories.”

There is, however, a learning curve. “With thicker gold caps or full grills, expect a slight lisp initially,” notes Dr Shanbhag. “It’s a small price for high fashion, but something to consider before a big presentation or date.”

Dr Reema Vijaya, a dentist, reassures, “Professional studs are food-grade. Even if swallowed, they won’t harm you. We simply roughen the tooth surface and bond it. No drilling required for gems.



Do’s and Don’ts

Maintain strict oral hygiene. Brush twice daily, including around the cap or grill, especially near the gum line.

Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and gentle strokes around the gem.

Ensure only dental-safe glue and food-grade materials are used.

Don’t use abrasive or whitening toothpastes that can weaken adhesive or scratch metal.

Don’t bite hard foods like ice or nuts with the jewelled tooth to prevent it from chipping.

Don’t ignore gum irritation, metallic taste or sharp sensations. Consult a dentist immediately if these occur.



Safety first: Say no to DIY

Dentists strongly caution against online tooth gem kits. “Cheaper versions often use non-dental-grade glues that can cause chemical and enamel damage. To prevent erosion or toxin exposure, the gem must be bonded to a healthy tooth by a qualified dental professional,” the expert says.

“Removal must be professional,” warns Dr Shanbhag, adding, “We use specialised polishing tools to buff away the resin. If you try to DIY it, you risk scraping off enamel permanently or leaving rough patches that attract plaque.”