Venice Film Festival: Angelina Jolie is the epitome of elegance in Tamara Ralph

When it comes to elegance and pizzazz, Angelina Jolie tops the list hands down. And the 49-year-old showed why she is the ultimate diva, as she made our hearts swoon while walking the Venice Film Festival red carpet, wearing a draped gown from Tamara Ralph which was created exclusively for the actor. Angelina Jolie attends the Venice Film Festival 2024 wearing a Tamara Ralph number.

The draped, asymmetric gown oozed romanticism with the playful chiffon. She paired it with a faux fur stole, welcoming autumn already! And rounded off the look with silk chiffon gloves. A gold rose brooch and bold red lipstick added to her look. The actor, who came for the premiere of her latest film Maria, went for minimal jewellery.

The stone coloured gown added brilliance to her look and succeeded in commanding attention on the red carpet. There was an era of Angelina Jolie slaying on all her red carpet appearances, be it the 2012 Golden Globes or Oscars, where her thigh-high slit gown became a phenomenon.

Seems the actor is back with knocking our socks off at this year's Venice Film Festival.

For another look, Jolie was seen in a brown Saint Laurent dress that featured geometric stitching around the bodice. She rounded off the look with side parting waves and looked beguiling.