Vintage through Navratri: Antique pieces are the new thing

Celebrating the many forms of the Devi, any festive look would be incomplete without the added touch of luxury rooted in traditional aesthetic. Jewellery then takes on the mantle of encapsulating the spirit of Lakshmi acting as a harbinger of fortune and favour. Drawing inspiration from the regal designs of ancient India, this season’s jewellery trend is all about reviving our heritage

Be it to dazzle at the garba or dandiya nights, glimmer while pandal hopping, antique gold pieces have emerged as a top trend in festive jewellery.

Gaffy Garg, director, Beera Jewellers, explains: “Women are leaning towards vibrant pieces that exude tradition but also allow ease of movement. Antique gold jewellery adorned with colourful meenakari is in demand, providing a rich aesthetic that complements the boldness of traditional attire.”

Highlighting heritage

Drawing inspiration from the regal designs of ancient India, this season’s jewellery trend is all about reviving our heritage. Be it intricately designed bangles or ornate necklaces with rich motifs, the pieces are highlight a sense of cultural depth.

Temple jewellery motifs, featuring intricate carvings and deity designs, add a spiritual dimension to the attire. Equally popular are floral patterns with detailed designs to capture the grace and elegance of festive and bridal jewellery.

Opulent statements

A major shift in the recent years, informs Garg, has been towards mixing and matching rubies, emeralds and pearls. He adds, “These amalgamations of antique designs with modernity offer a balance.”

The vintage charm of these pieces speaks to a timelessness that feels both contemporary and classic. Statement pieces feature detailed carvings and gemstones making an understated yet opulent statement for not only the lavish festivities, but also keeping the ethos and traditions intact with heirloom-worthy pieces. “These designs are versatile and are meant to transcend seasonal trends,” Garg signs off.