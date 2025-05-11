Weaving legacy with the threads of tomorrow

In the intricate tapestry of Indian textiles, one name emerges as a rare bridge between tradition and innovation: Neeru Kumar. Over the past two decades, she has revolutionized Indian textile design, crafting a legacy that continues to inspire artisans, designers, and connoisseurs alike. Her journey from modest beginnings to international recognition stands as a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence in craftsmanship and design. A story of passion, creativity, and unwavering dedication

Neeru Kumar's story is one of passion, creativity, and unwavering dedication. As an alumna of the National Institute of Design, she set out to revive traditional textile techniques, infusing them with a distinctly modern sensibility. Through her label, Tulsi, she reintroduced the world to the rich textures of handcrafted fabrics - delicate Shiboris, layered Kanthas, airy Khadis, and intricate Jamdanis. Her work became known for its subtle elegance and quiet sophistication, drawing admirers from around the globe.

But the story of Tulsi didn’t stop there. Sakshi C Kumar, Neeru’s daughter-in-law and a fellow NID graduate, has emerged as the next chapter in this evolving legacy. Bringing her own contemporary aesthetic to the brand, Sakshi has helped redefine Tulsi for a new generation. Under her stewardship, the label has grown into more than a fashion house - it has become a symbol of timeless style, rooted in tradition but open to innovation.

In 2018, Sakshi launched Canvas, a label that reflects her vision of fashion as both modern and mindful. With its emphasis on sustainability, minimalism, and detail, Canvas blends high street appeal with artisanal luxury. Clean silhouettes are elevated by intricate embroidery and fine craftsmanship, earning her recognition within contemporary fashion circles for her thoughtful, forward-looking approach.

Beyond their professional achievements, Neeru and Sakshi share a deep bond as family - one shaped by mutual respect, shared values, and a love for textiles. As mothers, they embrace the dual roles of nurturers and creators, drawing strength and inspiration from their families. For them, motherhood is not a pause in ambition - it is the pulse that energizes it.

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate Neeru Kumar and Sakshi C Kumar - two extraordinary women who have not only preserved India’s textile heritage but also reimagined it for the future. Their journey reminds us that with passion, persistence, and purpose, tradition can evolve, and dreams can endure.